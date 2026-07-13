Talent Development Committee leads delegation to Hangzhou to expand cooperation on educational and technological talent between both regions

MACAU, July 13 - To advance the adequate diversification of Macao’s economy and support its transformation into an international hub for high-calibre talent, the Talent Development Committee organised a visit to Hangzhou from 8 to 10 July for a delegation of approximately 30 representatives from government departments in Macao and Hengqin, as well as higher education institutions, enterprises and industry sectors in Macao. The group of delegates promoted policies regarding the establishment of businesses in Macao and Hengqin to key local science and technology enterprises, with the aim of deepening cooperation with Hangzhou and attracting potential companies and professional and technical talent to relocate and develop in Macao and Hengqin, thereby injecting more high-quality industrial resources into the regions and enhancing their innovation momentum.

The delegation visited a total of six key science and technology enterprises, namely Hangzhou Yunshenchu Technology Co., Ltd. (known as DEEP Robotics), Hangzhou Lingban Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Qiangnao Technology Co., Ltd. (known as BrainCo), Zhejiang Lingdi Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (known as Style3D), Hangzhou Taixi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Xialing Interactive AI Service Robot Co., Ltd. Through on-site visits and discussions with the enterprises, members of the delegation gained an in-depth understanding of each company’s latest developments and achievements in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics and industrial digitalisation. In addition, they met with the United Front Work Department of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee to exchange views on the development of Hangzhou, Macao and Hengqin.

Kong Chi Meng, secretary-general of the Talent Development Committee, briefed the Hangzhou science and technology enterprises on Macao’s talent recruitment policies, noting that the Macao SAR Government is fully committed to advancing the development of the Macao‒Hengqin International Education (University) Town. By leveraging the University Town as an important vehicle for nurturing and attracting talent, the Government aims to draw outstanding enterprises and professionals from around the world to develop in Macao and Hengqin, whilst promoting collaboration between businesses and educational institutions to foster the integration of education, research and industry. Moreover, following a visit by Hangzhou enterprises to Macao in April this year, during which they engaged with local technology companies and youth, this return visit further facilitated Macao enterprises in connecting with high-quality technological resources in Hangzhou and expanded cooperation on educational and technological projects between the two regions.

During the visit, officials from the Macao and Hengqin governments also presented their preferential policies to enterprises in Hangzhou. Representatives from the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute highlighted its Investor’s One-Stop Service and Macao’s advantages as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; functionaries from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau explained the establishment of Macao’s government guidance fund and the preparatory work for the Macao Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park (known as Macao Sci-Tech Park); personnel from the Science and Technology Development Fund provided details of its funding schemes encouraging technology enterprises to set up operations in Macao; whilst delegates from the Talent Development and Social Security Bureau of the Guangdong‒Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin introduced its preferential policies and related tax incentives supporting business establishment.

Participants of the exchange visit believed that the innovative experience of the Hangzhou enterprises could serve as a model for Macao’s high technology industry, which is one of the key industries under the city’s ‘1+4’ adequate diversification strategy. They are confident that the expansion of these high-tech companies into Macao will enable them to combine Macao’s institutional advantages with Hengqin’s industrial space, thereby leveraging the synergistic strengths of both places to capture more growth opportunities and expand their presence across Greater China and overseas markets.

Other members of the delegation included Shi Shuzheng, deputy director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs at the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao; Qin Bin, adviser to the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Zhou Zhongrong, rector of Macao Polytechnic University; Teng Sio Hong, deputy coordinator of the Task Force on the High-End Talents Programme; Huang Zhongjian, deputy director of the Talent Development and Social Security Bureau of the Guangdong‒Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; Xu Jian, vice-rector of the University of Macau; Zhu Yi Zhun, vice-president of the University of Science and Technology of Macau; Zhou Wanlei, vice-rector of the City University of Macau; U Seng Pan and Ho Kuok Tou, coordinator and member of the Task Force for the High-Tech Industry, respectively; Wong Kin Mou, deputy secretary-general of the Talent Development Committee; Lei Sio Sang, department chief at the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Che Wai Meng, senior manager at the Science and Technology Development Fund; Zhu Yan, adviser at the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute; Xu Zhiping, office director under the Department of Education and Youth Affairs at the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao; as well as representatives from government departments in Macao and Hengqin, the Hengqin Talent Group, and industry sectors.