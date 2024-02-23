Submit Release
Visitor arrivals for January 2024

MACAU, February 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals soared by 104.7% year-on-year to 2,861,609 in January 2024, recovering to 83.5% of the level in the same month of 2019; however, the figure represented a drop of 2.8% month-on-month. Same-day visitors (1,480,098) and overnight visitors (1,381,511) leapt by 154.5% and 69.3% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.4 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors (2.2 days) and same-day visitors (0.2 day) decreasing by 0.4 day and 0.1 day respectively.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China jumped by 107.3% year-on-year to 2,056,133 in January, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,116,184) rising by 57.8%. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area hiked by 68.6% year-on-year to 1,025,451. Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (546,277) and Taiwan (59,921) grew by 53.0% and 217.6% year-on-year respectively. The numbers of visitors from Mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan in January 2024 rebounded to 82.1%, 102.3% and 69.0% of the corresponding levels in the same month of 2019.

International visitors totalled 199,278 in January 2024, back to 66.4% of the figure in the same month of 2019. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, number of visitors from the Philippines (34,102) exceeded the level in January 2019, rising by 24.3%. Numbers of visitors from Indonesia (13,961), Thailand (13,608) and Malaysia (10,997) returned to 86.9%, 93.1% and 66.2% of the corresponding levels in January 2019. With respect to the Northeast Asian markets, numbers of visitors from the Republic of Korea (50,552) and Japan (10,646) recovered to 50.8% and 34.8% of the respective levels in the same month of 2019. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (10,922) rebounded to 66.2% of the level in January 2019.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land hiked by 96.5% year-on-year to 2,265,185 in January 2024; among them, 49.2% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (1,115,094), 29.6% came via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (670,776) and 14.9% via the Hengqin port (337,760). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (352,564) and by air (243,860) showed respective growth of 135.6% and 156.3% year-on-year.

