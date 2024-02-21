Heat Pump Workshop for Space and Water Heating on March 9th: Redwood Coast Energy Authority

This is a press release from the Redwood Coast Energy Authority:

Depicting an air heat pump positioned beside a house, highlighting the concept of efficient heating and cooling systems. Generative Ai.

The Redwood Coast Energy Authority is presenting two expert presentations on heat pump space heating and water heating for homes and businesses on Saturday, March 9, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at the D Street Neighborhood Center, 1301 D Street in Arcata.

Learn how heat pumps work, what the benefits are, about ducted and ductless systems, what the various kinds of systems are, and what’s involved in installing and maintaining them. There will be plenty of time for Q&A and a chance to talk with local heat pump contractors. Attendees will learn about generous federal, state, and local rebates and incentives that are available.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required by emailing [email protected]. Visit RCEA’s website for more information at www.redwoodenergy.org/events or call (707) 269-1700.

Details

Schedule for the day:

8:30 Meet local heat pump contractors & enjoy refreshments

9:00-10:30 Presentation 1 – Heat Pump Space Heaters & Q&A

10:30-11:00 Refreshments and time with local contractors, our expert instructor Dan Perunko, and RCEA staff

11:00-12:15 Presentation 2 – Heat Pump Water Heaters & Q&A

12:15-1:00 More time with local contractors, instructor Dan Perunko, and RCEA staff

There’s an abundance of reasons why heat pumps have gained recognition for being an incredible investment. The electricity generated by a heat pump is more efficient than other types of electric heating due to its ability to move heat rather than create it. Besides being good for your wallet, heat pumps can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality by removing the burning of fossil fuels. The same unit can be used as a heater or air conditioner, which can save money on both maintenance and repairs. If you have solar panels, a heat pump can be paired to efficiently use the electricity you generate. Join us March 9th to learn more about all the ways heat pumps may be right for you!

Instructor Dan Perunko is the co-founder of Balance Point Home Performance where he provides consulting, design, installation, and troubleshooting services for advanced HVAC systems. Dan also teaches courses for other contractors and designers on how to improve the performance of their building and mechanical systems. Visit Dan’s website for more information on his work: www.balancepointhp.com

About RCEA

Established in 2003, the Redwood Coast Energy Authority is a local government joint powers agency whose members include the Blue Lake Rancheria, Yurok Tribe, the County of Humboldt, the seven cities within the county, and the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District. The Energy Authority’s purpose is to develop and implement sustainable energy initiatives that reduce energy demand, increase energy efficiency, and advance the use of clean, efficient, and renewable resources available in the region. For more information, visit redwoodenergy.org