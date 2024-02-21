Submit Release
An Evening with a Redwood Legend: Photographer Dave van de Mark

This is a press release from the Northcoast Environmental Center:

Photographer Dave van de Mark

Join the Northcoast Environmental Center as we celebrate the success of Dave’s photographic expedition on Redwood Creek in Redwood National and State Parks.

For over a half century, Van de Mark has  photographed the redwood forest he loves as well as the devastation wrought by clear-cut logging. His photographs helped to convince Congress to set aside the original Redwood National Park in 1968, and then to enlarge the park in 1978, taking in ridge to ridge along most of Redwood Creek. Fifty years later, Van de Mark proposed a rephotographing expedition to the Park Service, revisiting places he photographed during the “battle” to save the Last Redwoods.  Join us for an inspiring evening and meet Dave who will share his adventure through photographs and stories as only he can do.

Date: Saturday, February 24

Time: 6-8 pm

Location: “Temperance Hall” at Bayside Corners – (Corner of Old Arcata Rd and Jacoby Creek Rd. adjacent to the Bayside Grange)

 Admission: Free but donations greatly appreciated at the door.

Dave will have some of his exquisite photos for purchase at the event. (checks or cash please)

Dave Van De Mark Flyer 2
