Sierra Nevada World Music Festival Initial Artist Lineup for June 21-23

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival Initial Artist Lineup!

Koffee, Barrington Levy, David Rodigan, Steel Pulse,

Third World, Stonebwoy and More!

Celebrating top Reggae and World Music Artists, Summer Solstice, Camping, Vendors, Workshops, Parade, Kids Program, and more

Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, Northern California, USA

Friday, Saturday, Sunday — June 21, 22, 23, 2024

Epiphany Artists is thrilled to unveil the initial lineup for the 27th edition of the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival (SNWMF), set to take place from June 21st to 23rd at the picturesque Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, California. This year it will be a full moon on the Summer Solstice weekend that will light up the Saturday night sky!

The much-anticipated First Lineup Announcement for Sierra Nevada World Music 2024 features an electrifying array of talents including Koffee, Barrington Levy, David Rodigan, Steel Pulse, Third World, Stonebwoy, Leroy Sibbles, Half Pint, Natu Camara, Rassarella, Blvk H3ro,

Link & Chain and Reggae Rajahs!

KOFFEE

With a mission to spread positivity through her music, Grammy-winning sensation Koffee is set to make her debut at SNWMF, bringing her infectious energy and uplifting vibes to the stage.

BARRINGTON LEVY

Recognized as the first original singer of the dancehall era and paving the way for generations of artists, Barrington Levy has released over 30 albums and is the man behind mega-hits like

“Shine Eye Gal” and “Under Mi Sensi.”

DAVID RODIGAN

Award-winning UK reggae icon David Rodigan, affectionately known as “Ram Jam,” will treat festival goers to his legendary deejay skills and unparalleled passion for Jamaican music.

STEEL PULSE

Formed in Birmingham, England in 1975, Steel Pulse is one of the most influential, beloved and enduring reggae bands in the world. Known for their socially conscious lyrics, captivating melodies, and powerful stage presence, Steel Pulse continues to leave an indelible mark on the reggae world.

THIRD WORLD

With standards like “96 Degrees in the Shade,” Third World fuses reggae, pop and R&B, demonstrating the ability of Jamaican music to evolve, adapt and transcend borders.

STONEBWOY

Hailing from Ghana, Stonebwoy stands as a luminary in contemporary world music. He is celebrated for his profound lyricism and remarkable achievements on the global music stage.

LEROY SIBBLES

The beloved legend of ska and rocksteady will get the crowd skankin’! Leroy Sibbles draws on his ample catalog of iconic songs from the Heptones era and his solo works in a triumphant return to SNWMF.

HALF PINT

Half Pint’s diminutive stature belies his vocal capabilities and huge stage presence, which is often described as explosive and dynamic. We are so excited to welcome back this luminary of the early dancehall era!

NATU CAMARA

One of Guinea’s brightest musical stars, Natu Camara is also a committed activist for the empowerment and education of girls and women in West Africa. A vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, she sings in five languages.

RASSARELLA

A recognized sound selector in Jamaica and beyond, Rassarella operates Zion Train Intl. Sound and is regarded as an influential figure in the reggae and dancehall industry.

BLVK H3RO

Blvk H3ro is one of the most exciting emerging artists out of Jamaica today, on a mission to lead a resurgence of positive and conscious minded music. Last year he wowed the SNWMF massive and this year will be back by popular demand.

LINK & CHAIN

With warm harmonies, thought-provoking lyricism, and heavyweight sound, Link & Chain is sure to uplift the massive at SNWMF!

REGGAE RAJAHS

Reggae Rajahs are a reggae-and-bass music sound system crew based out of New Delhi, the first Jamaican-style sound system in India and creators of the Goa Sunsplash Festival.

Sierra Nevada World Music Festival is world renowned for its family-friendly ambiance and commitment to showcasing conscious music that uplifts and unites. Featuring performances across two stages and in the Dance Hall, the festival offers a vibrant program of workshops, activities, and a Kids Zone, ensuring a weekend of fun for music lovers of all ages.

Three-day tickets are now available for purchase via www.SNWMF.com, with complimentary admission for children aged 12 and under. Camping tickets can also be purchased online.

Mark your calendars for a weekend of celebration as the SNWMF weekend coincides with both the Summer Solstice and the Full Moon!

For more information and tickets, please visit SNWMF.com.