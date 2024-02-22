Submit Release
OLLI at Humboldt Offering ‘Becoming an Animated Reader’ Course

This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt:

Everyone benefits from lifelong learning at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Cal Poly Humboldt. Since 2005, OLLI at Humboldt has created opportunities for academic engagement, civic involvement, personal growth, and fun. By offering a myriad of classes and experiences for a vibrant community of learners aged 50 and better, OLLI delivers learning for a lifetime.

One course coming soon is “Becoming an Animated Reader” taught by James Floss, Lecturer Emeritus, Humboldt. James Floss has spent his adult life sharing literature with audiences of all ages. He started with the Chamber Readers in his 20s touring all the schools of Humboldt County and sharing stories and poems. He is now retired and would like to share what he has learned with you. Floss’ basic premise is that when you use creative dramatics to not just read a story but “become” the story with simple vocal and physical techniques, a special bond is created between the reader and the listener.

Do your grandkids like stories? Do your kids? Do you read to them? How about BECOMING those stories? This course will teach you how to bring literature to life to delight and enthrall youngsters by showing stories rather than just telling them. Quick and easy creative dramatic techniques will be shared. Register by Feb. 29. Class will be taught in person, on  Tuesdays, from March 5 through April 2 from 12-1:30 p.m. The course number is 24052. Search for “Ollie” and “Humboldt” to register for the many wonderful classes available this spring.

