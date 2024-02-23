Submit Release
Multilingual Job Fair at Wharfinger Building on April 18th

College of the Redwoods CR Logo IconA recent informal poll of Humboldt County employers revealed that they are looking for applicants who speak more than one language, yet many of these employers aren’t sure how to connect with these applicants. More than 10% of Humboldt County speaks a language other than English at home, but many job seekers don’t know that this is a specialized skill that many employers are looking for.

College of the Redwoods Adult Education, with the support of the Eureka Chamber of Commerce and Paso a Paso is offering a multilingual job fair, which will connect interested employers with multilingual applicants.

The job fair will be held April 18th, 3:00 pm, at the Wharfinger Building in Eureka, including employers such as the Department of Rehabilitation, Open Door Clinic, In-Home Supportive Services Care Provider Registry, CalTrans, Changing Tides, Pacific Medical Resources, Office of Elections, Redwood Community Action Agency, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, and Dark Staffing Solutions.

Additionally, to prepare candidates for the job fair, we will be offering three workshops at our Adult and Community Education located in Downtown Eureka at 525 D St:

  • ITIN Tax ID Number Workshop (English), March 22nd at 2:30 pm.
  • ITIN Tax ID Number Workshop (Spanish) March 29th at 2:30 pm
  • Resume Workshop, April 5th at 2:30 pm.

Community organizations will also be available to discuss classes, and ITIN Tax ID at the job fair as well.

To reserve a spot, please RSVP at the following link or contact student development advisor Jonny Maiullo at [email protected] or (707) 476-4527 with a contact phone number and a number of participants:

https://forms.gle/PF6D1Q3R4MXmpZxm6

