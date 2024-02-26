Business Reporter: Derisking digital transformation investment by making the most of user testing
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In video published on Business Reporter, Ranjitha Kumar, Chief Scientist and Andy MacMillan, CEO at UserTesting talk about how AI can be leveraged to collect and process customer feedback to gain meaningful and actionable insights in the development stage regarding how brands can improve and customise their products. Companies spend a fortune each year on correcting failed digital products, and, as a result, 30-50 per cent of all project time is spent on rework. Although CEO McMillan is convinced that a client’s “product is never ‘finished’ – it’s simply at its latest stage of evolution,” the processes that guide their new iteration can make the difference between success and failure. Gaining insights from customer feedback is a laborious endeavour without the use of state-of-the-art digital technology and easy access to audience networks.
Software is regularly tested for bugs and internal users are often invited to contribute to development with their user comments, but customer feedback at this stage, as well as usability testing is often overlooked. For the designer of the product to be able to react quickly, however, feedback should already be gathered in the early stages of development.
UserTesting’s AI-powered platform enables businesses to find highly targeted and niche audiences, continuously test and get feedback on their products from real humans in UserTesting’s networks and analyse data to identify key customer insights. Using video, as well as other data forms, businesses can leverage the platform’s technology to swiftly engage with their customers. They can ask customers to share their experiences with prototypes, concepts and even have live interactions with them. All testing requires customer opt-in and users are always made aware of how their data is going to be used.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About UserTesting
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both UserTesting’s proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behaviour or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input earlier in the process, helping to reduce guesswork, and bring experience data to life with human insight.
https://www.usertesting.com/
