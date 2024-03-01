Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Awarded Green Globe Certification
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has earned the distinction of being the first Marriott International property in the Maldives to receive this accolade.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has awarded Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa its inaugural certification, solidifying the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism. Green Globe, a leading certification company, recognizes organizations that demonstrate unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainable operational practices.
This prestigious recognition underscores the resort’s continuous efforts to shape a sustainable future for the travel and tourism industry in the Maldives. Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has not only become a beacon of environmental and social responsibility but has also earned the distinction of being the first Marriott International property in the Maldives to receive this distinguished accolade.
Obtaining an impressive compliance score of 86%, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa excelled in the evaluation of its sustainability performance across four major pillars supported by over 380 indicators. The stringent audit covered aspects including Sustainable Management, Social and Economic, Cultural Heritage, and Environmental Conservation.
”As travelers increasingly seek eco-conscious and sustainable destinations, it is essential for us to prioritize sustainability. This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Sheraton Maldives,” said Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “We are proud to be part of an organization that values sustainability and strives to make a positive impact on the world."
Holistic Sustainability Initiatives
Nestled on the natural island of Furanafushi in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts lush tropical greenery against the stunning Maldivian backdrop. Spearheaded by Director of Engineering, Hassan Nafiu, the resort team is passionate about preserving its unique environment, by actively engaging and educating guests on how they can contribute to preserving nature and implementing a range of comprehensive sustainability initiatives. The resort has partnered with Reefscapers on its signature ‘Adopt A Coral’ program, a coral-fragment plantation initiative that aims to restore reef habitats and produce new coral colonies. By the end of 2023, the resort had planted over 567 coral frames and 17 massive coral pyramid structures that improve the overall conservation site, making the area much larger and attracting more marine life and megafauna such as Blacktip Reef Sharks, Nurse Sharks, and Stingrays.
To conserve energy, the resort has implemented an INNCOMM system that analyses guest occupancy in individual accommodation and controls the air conditioning units accordingly. When a room is vacant, the air conditioning is kept at room temperature to save power.
The resort's commitment to sustainable practices reaches new heights through innovative initiatives, notably the soon-to-be-implemented cutting-edge Biogas plant, which is part of the waste management system. This groundbreaking approach transforms organic kitchen waste into a valuable resource, harnessing the power of biogas for cooking purposes. By adopting this eco-friendly solution, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa not only minimizes its environmental impact but also showcases pioneering sustainable technologies in the hospitality sector.
To address the issue of plastic waste, a water bottling plant has been established onsite. The facility uses reverse osmosis technology to purify seawater, eliminating the need for water transportation from the mainland. The purified water is then bottled in reusable glass containers and made available to guests, saving 375,000 plastic bottles per year.
Spanning an impressive area of 530 sqm, the Chef’s Garden and Furana Organic is a thriving green oasis, home to various plants such as tomatoes, lettuce, okra, basil, chilies, lemongrass, and much more. A team of landscapers, led by Ali Thakan, carefully nurture the organically grown vegetables, ensuring a steady supply of fresh and organic produce that taste wonderful and significantly reduce the resort's carbon footprint.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is deeply invested in community engagement as exemplified by its active involvement with the local community. This includes impactful partnerships with K’Huraa school where the property provides financial and in-kind support as well as activities for the students that raise environmental awareness. Additionally, every Friday, the resort hosts the Maldivian Journey, a vibrant celebration of local culture. This weekly event features immersive locally inspired activities such as coconut grating, traditional fish filleting demonstrations, seafood dinners, and local artisan markets. Sheraton Maldives is dedicated to the preservation of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Staff members wear Feyli or Maldivian sarongs at each event to recreate an authentic Maldivian experience for guests.
Marriott International Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction
Marriott International is committed to fostering a positive and sustainable impact wherever they do business. Global responsibility is embraced to be a force for good, as demonstrated by their sustainability and social impact platform, ‘Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction’ where responsible and sustainable business practices always benefit the environment and the communities in which the hotels are located.
Aligning with this principle, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, through its comprehensive sustainability initiatives, reflects the principles set forth by Marriott International and invites its guests to join them on a journey towards responsible travel, promising an unforgettable experience that not only indulges the senses but also contributes to a greener and more sustainable planet.
About Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi in the Republic of Maldives, a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport. The resort is among the first resorts to offer complimentary transfers to its discerning guests. The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and lush greenery. In addition to 7 unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton is located on its very own island and 3 outdoor tropical freshwater pools, the resort caters to all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens, and solo travelers alike.
About Sheraton® Hotels & Resorts
Sheraton Hotels & Resorts makes it easy for guests to feel welcome at over 430 hotels and resorts in nearly 70 countries and territories around the world. As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands sitting at the center of hundreds of communities around the world, Sheraton has a rich heritage in creating a sense of belonging for guests, wherever they are in the world. Sheraton is currently undergoing a major brand transformation, creating a signature community experience for the next generation of travelers and locals alike at properties across the globe. The new vision for Sheraton features intuitive design, tech-forward experiences, and upgrades to everything from public space and F&B to flexible meeting space. For more information, please visit www.sheraton.com, and stay connected on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.
