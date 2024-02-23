Green Globe Certifies Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort
Green Globe has certified Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort for the first time.
— General Manager, Jean-Pierre Joncas
General Manager, Jean-Pierre Joncas said, "We take great pride and honor in achieving Green Globe certification. Our resort has consistently implemented sustainability measures, and we are committed to further enhancing our practices in the coming year for even more impactful and sustainable outcomes."
High and passive/low technology solutions have been implemented to maximize energy efficiency in heating, cooling and lighting, and to reduce water consumption as well as food waste. The resort utilizes the Winnow system in kitchens, a high technology (AI) food waste management system that identifies and measures food waste. Data collection is easily gathered and monitored with direct reports generated and sent to management departments. The system facilitates the measurement of organic waste, establishing a baseline for efforts to reduce it.
As part of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort’s commitment to sustainability, supplier packaging practices have been transformed as more suppliers comply with the property’s responsible procurement charter. This shift involves suppliers using reusable baskets to deliver products and goods in place of single-use plastic baskets. Furthermore, in line with the resort’s efforts to eliminate single-use plastics, all single-use plastic items and amenities have successfully been removed in guest services, and eco-friendly alternatives such as wooden key cards and amenities introduced.
Indonesian Furniture Workshop
Located on one of the most popular tourism islands in the Indonesian archipelago, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has prioritized tackling waste to reduce environmental impacts and its footprint. The resort has an entire workshop onsite that is dedicated to fixing, repairing and embellishing guest room furniture where needed. This workshop is very significant in its reuse and refurbishment of furniture as the resort has over 400 guest rooms and high occupancy rates year-round that can result in general wear and tear on furniture. The onsite location is also ideal as local wood and materials, local and traditional carpentry skills and artisan techniques, and of course, local staff’s knowledge are all utilized.
Experiencing Balinese Culture
Through its various CSR initiatives, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has completely embraced Balinese life through its collaborations with local residents, Balinese culture and arts and crafts, local programs and local entrepreneurs.
Communities are also involved in different areas of its operations including providing transportation services for guests, and local vendors are permitted to sell products and services at the beach and hotel.
Educational and cultural programs as well as events are organized with the Balinese community. Guided by a temple priest (Manku), guests are invited to experience Balinese and Hindu culture at the local temple through participating in daily offerings to the Gods each day. Balinese culture is also deeply integrated into the architecture, design and structure of the resort premises. The lobby is a prime example with the Circle of Life, a massive wooden carving encircling the entire upper wall of the lobby.
