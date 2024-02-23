PANACEGG Emerges as Cost-Effective Egg Replacement Amidst Rising Egg Prices and Bird Flu Concerns
Product ideal for Pastry and Baking CompaniesBARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spain – February 23, 2024 – Free From That, a division of the Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy, announces the continued success of its innovative egg replacement product, PANACEGG. As the world grapples with rising egg prices due to avian influenza and increasing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives, PANACEGG is positioned as a cost-effective and functional solution for cafes, pastry shops, and bakers.
Panacea for Egg Replacements:
"PANACEGG lives up to its name – it's the ultimate solution for replacing eggs," says Manuel Lynch, CEO of Free From That. "We're witnessing a surge in demand as bakeries and consumers seek alternatives due to the rising cost and ethical concerns surrounding conventional eggs."
Combating Rising Costs and Bird Flu:
The global bird flu pandemic has significantly impacted egg production and pricing. PANACEGG offers a compelling alternative, nearing a cost point lower than eggs in baking applications. This not only benefits businesses facing rising costs but also aligns with growing consumer preferences for sustainable and ethical food choices.
Global Availability and Accessibility:
Manufactured in Barcelona, Spain, PANACEGG caters to a global audience. The company fulfills orders worldwide through FedEx or UPS, eliminating the need for distributors and ensuring cost-effectiveness and ease of access. Customers can choose from 10Kg (22lbs) bulk boxes or smaller 400g (0.9 lbs) options, both designed for convenient mixing with water and seamless egg replacement in baking recipes.
Sustainable and Functionally Equivalent:
Beyond cost savings, PANACEGG boasts sustainability benefits by reducing reliance on animal agriculture and protecting wildlife. Functionally, it delivers the same textural and binding properties as eggs, ensuring bakers achieve consistent and delicious results in their creations.
Discover the PANACEGG Difference:
Free From That company invites cafes, pastry shops, and bakers to explore the potential of PANACEGG. Visit https://freefromthat.com/panacegg/ to learn more and place your order today.
