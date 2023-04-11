FreeFromThat Introduces Plant Based Replacement for Eggs

PALMA, IB, SPAIN, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where pandemics are ravaging our beloved planet, there's no time to waste. As chicken eggs become more scarce due to the devastating global bird flu pandemic, food companies are left scrambling for viable solutions to replace eggs in their products. Enter Potato Protein+Plus, the revolutionary new product from FreeFromThat, a division of Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy.
FreeFromThat, in partnership with AVEBE of the Netherlands, introduced a product called Potato Protein+Plus which is a completely natural protein extracted from organic potatoes combined with Mycelium from mushrooms. This breakthrough product can be used to improve and create flavorless textures in cakes and other foods that have traditionally been prepared with eggs.
FreeFromThat's mission is to provide a family of allergy free plant based products that are functional ingredient systems that are designed to provide texture and capabilities to food applications. With the latest version of their GERBET product, made for commercial Macaron pastry manufacturing, they've taken things to the next level by using a Mycelium strand from a Himalayan Mushroom to replace the plant-based protein astringent flavor. This not only makes the product healthier but also ensures environmental sustainability by not using animal-based products like eggs.
The company has seen an explosion in the cost of chicken eggs due to the bird flu pandemic, which has killed over 150 million chickens since 2020. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has recorded almost 42 million individual cases since the outbreak began in October 2021.
“More than 193 million chickens have been killed or culled,” said Manuel Lynch, CEO of FreeFromThat. “The situation is dire, and we need a food solution now more than ever that helps resolve this global problem,” continued Lynch.
The product Potato Protein+Plus is the answer. Not only does it provide a low-cost solution for food companies, but it also meets the expectations of consumers who demand that plant-based products mimic the taste and texture of their traditional dairy and egg-based counterparts.
Product comes in 400 Gram bag and is shipped express by Fedex around the world.
Don't wait any longer to try this game-changing product. Visit https://freefromthat.com/Plus/ to order now and join the revolution towards a healthier and more sustainable future.
