César Ritz Colleges Bouveret Committed to Brighter, More Sustainable Future
César Ritz Colleges Bouveret has planned and delivered best practices which involve students in the quest for a better future.
Sustainability is vital for the future success of the College. It aligns with global imperatives and evolving industry trends, ensuring the school’s relevance to environmentally conscious students.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- César Ritz Colleges Bouveret was recently recertified by Green Globe. The campus is situated in Le Bouveret, a French-speaking town that lies on the shores of Lake Geneva, just a short drive away from neighbouring France.
— Sylvana Navarro, Hospitality Assistant Dean
Founded as a premier hotel management school, César Ritz Colleges has been educating hospitality and culinary leaders for 40 years where sustainability is an institutional priority of growing importance. As an established green campus, ongoing initiatives are aimed at reducing César Ritz Colleges Bouveret’s environmental footprint, fostering social engagement, ensuring economic stability, and embedding sustainability into education.
Sylvana Navarro, Hospitality Assistant Dean at César Ritz Colleges Switzerland said, “Sustainability is vital for the future success of the College. It aligns with global imperatives and evolving industry trends, ensuring the school’s relevance and attractiveness to environmentally conscious students. As responsible hospitality leaders, César Ritz Colleges recognizes the interconnectedness of economic viability, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. By integrating sustainability into the school’s ethos, the school aims to shape graduates who not only excel in their careers but also drive positive change in the industry.”
César Ritz Colleges Bouveret has planned and delivered best practices which involve students in the quest for a better future. By embedding sustainability at the core of the institution, the college aspires to cultivate environmentally conscious leaders who will shape the hospitality and culinary industry for the better.
Three main goals have been established, the first aims to increase student engagement in sustainability and social-focused activities. In 2023, students ran their own sustainable activities to cut waste accumulated in their daily lives. Students held clothes swap days, a fun way to reuse or repurpose preloved clothing and encourage circular use of fashion items. Digital cleaning days were also popular to maximise the lifetime of computers and laptops.
The second goal focuses on the teaching curriculum where academics integrate sustainability into education, experiences, and research. Teaching staff included the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals in their course syllabus, linking subjects taught in each class to the SGD’s. Now, over 500 students each semester are educated in important sustainability matters in all courses available on campus.
Thirdly, the college aims to model sustainability through efficient, innovative facilities and operations that educate the campus community and improve the quality of life. To conserve biodiversity, several activities have been carried out in collaboration with students including the planting of native flowers for bees and other pollinators, three insect hotel facilities were built, and three bird houses installed for birds to nest in. In addition, specially constructed houses for squirrels and two owls were set up. A variety of vegetables are also grown at an onsite kitchen garden where ripe vegetables are harvested and used by students in cooking classes.
In 2023, stakeholders on different campuses presented initiatives that addressed biodiversity conservation as well as a reduction of chemical use and other matters. These consultations were the basis of many of the initiatives implemented last year. The College has also made great efforts to tackle food waste management, an increasingly concerning global problem.
“We are being forced to rethink the ways we teach, the ways we conduct research and the ways that we operate. The College recognizes its responsibility to positively contribute to the welfare of the planet and be a model campus when it comes to sustainability. The schools’ vision for the future goes beyond words—it is embedded in every action taken. Ritz Colleges commits to shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for the institution, the students, and the world at large,” concluded Ms Navarro.
Contact:
Ms Sylvana Navarro
Hospitality Assistant Dean
César Ritz Colleges Switzerland
Route Cantonale 51
CH-1897 Le Bouveret, Switzerland
Tel: +41 24 482 81 33
Email: navarros@cesarritzcolleges.edu
www.cesarritzcolleges.edu
