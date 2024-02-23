Procedural chronology in the Title IV matter involving allegations of misconduct by the Rt. Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler

Sept. 19, 2023

Information provided to intake officer (Canon IV.6.2).

Oct. 12, 2023

Vice president of House of Bishops, performing role of presiding bishop in disciplinary matters, issued restriction on ministry to respondent (Canon IV.7.3-4, Canon IV.17.2, and Canon IV.19.24).

Oct. 13, 2023

Intake report forwarded to reference panel (Canon IV.6.7).

Oct. 14, 2023

Vice president of House of Bishops lifted restriction on ministry and placed respondent on administrative leave (Canon IV.7.3-4, Canon IV.7.6).

Advisors provided to complainant and respondent (Canon IV.19.10).

Oct. 19, 2023

Reference panel referred matter for investigation (Canon IV.6.8.c).