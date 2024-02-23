Submit Release
Procedural chronology in the Title IV matter involving allegations of misconduct by the Rt. Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler

Sept. 19, 2023
Information provided to intake officer (Canon IV.6.2).

Oct. 12, 2023
Vice president of House of Bishops, performing role of presiding bishop in disciplinary matters, issued restriction on ministry to respondent (Canon IV.7.3-4, Canon IV.17.2, and Canon IV.19.24).

Oct. 13, 2023
Intake report forwarded to reference panel (Canon IV.6.7).

Oct. 14, 2023
Vice president of House of Bishops lifted restriction on ministry and placed respondent on administrative leave (Canon IV.7.3-4, Canon IV.7.6).

Advisors provided to complainant and respondent (Canon IV.19.10).

Oct. 19, 2023
Reference panel referred matter for investigation (Canon IV.6.8.c).

