HARRISON COUNTY, WV – Motorists will experience delays in the eastbound fast lane on US 50 between mileposts 81.5 and 83 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024, for patching.

One lane will be open at all times, but delays are expected. Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.



