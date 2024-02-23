Tree Canopy Cutting on Hedgesville Road in Berkeley County to Begin Thursday, February 22, 2024

Page Content

​BURLINGTON, WV – Tree canopy cutting operations will be performed on Hedgesville Road, WV 9, in Berkeley County, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The work zone will be located from the intersection with Butts Mill Road, County Route 23, to the Morgan County line. Work is expected to be completed in one month. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. Motorists should expect significant delays and are advised to use an alternate route if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​