“This Bloody Country” the new Western film designed by Cyrum Aytana Ramírez

Cyrum Aytana Ramirez in one of the sets that she designed of the film “In Wonderland”

“No borders just flavors” a cooking TV Show by United We Dream, she worked there as a Production Designer Cyrum Aytana Ramirez

The set of “This Bloody Country” filmed in the desert of Kanab Utah. The film premieres in 2024

Cyrum Aytana Ramirez recreated a set reminiscent of 1940s Germany for the film project "Aves," showcasing her skill in period set design.