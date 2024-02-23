“This Bloody Country” the new Western film designed by Cyrum Aytana Ramírez
“No borders just flavors” a cooking TV Show by United We Dream, she worked there as a Production Designer Cyrum Aytana Ramirez
Cyrum Aytana Ramirez recreated a set reminiscent of 1940s Germany for the film project "Aves," showcasing her skill in period set design.
Cyrum Aytana Ramírez stands on creativity and excellence in the film industry, as one of the most prestigious Mexican production designers of her generation.
Diving deep into character exploration is absolutely vital for crafting believable sets.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating the challenges of desert landscapes, including extreme weather and scarce resources, Ramirez demonstrated her prowess by executing over 13 sets for this project, each meticulously crafted to reflect the 1800s era, yielding exceptional results.
— Cyrum Aytana Ramirez- Production Designer/Art Director
Cyrum Aytana Ramirez, Born and raised in Cancun, Mexico, Ramirez embarked on her illustrious career in Vancouver, Canada, where she honed her skills in visual arts and design. Her journey took her to prestigious institutions, including the New York Film Academy and the American Film Institute Conservatory, where she earned a BFA in filmmaking and an MFA in Production Design, respectively.
This western story goes In 1869, a family embarks on a challenging journey from Salt Lake City to establish a new church outpost, braving rough terrain and unforeseen dangers. When faced with violent encounters, their attempt to flee fails, leaving them no choice but to prepare for an impending attack. Despite being mostly women and children, they refuse to be helpless in the unforgiving wilderness, determined to stand their ground against formidable outlaws.
Based in Los Angeles, Ramirez's work spans across various mediums, from feature films to commercials, music videos, and TV shows. She is a member of the Set Decorators Society of America, a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft. Ramirez has served as the production designer for two feature films, one of the is This Bloody Country soon to premiere, leaving an indelible mark with her meticulous attention to detail and innovative designs.
Ramirez's work has graced numerous film festivals, including Telluride and the Academy Awards, underscoring her international acclaim and recognition. Collaborating with esteemed industry professionals, Ramirez has worked alongside renowned production designers such as Franco Carbone, Joe Garrity, and the talented concept artist David Moreau, further solidifying her status as a visionary in the field of production design.
Her portfolio boasts a diverse range of projects, from captivating narratives to visually stunning landscapes, each showcasing Ramirez's unparalleled creativity and artistic prowess. Her collaborations with actors like Rainey Qualley, Lou Ferrigno and Larry Cedar have yielded remarkable results, earning her praise and admiration from audiences and industry peers alike.
With a Diploma in Visual Arts and Design from the Vancouver Film School and additional training in Stop Motion Animation from California State University Northridge, Ramirez continues to push the boundaries of her craft, setting new standards of excellence in set design. Her resilient commitment to her artistry and her ability to translate visions into reality make her a force to be reckoned with in the world of production design.
In her young career, Cyrum Aytana Ramirez showcased her talent as the art director for the highly awarded short film "Please Hold," which received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Short Film in 2021. Her exceptional work on this project demonstrated her skill and promise as a rising talent in the film industry.
Her artistic expertise extends beyond film sets to prestigious brands. As an art director, she's shaped the visual narratives of Reebok and Honkai, while her role as a production designer has adorned jewelry collections and partnered with industry giants like Unilever and Stoney Creek Hotels. Notably, her creative touch has even graced collaborations such as Chocomilk x Xcaret, showcasing her versatility and innovative vision across various platforms.
Cyrum Aytana Ramirez, celebrated for her exceptional talent and creativity as a Production Designer and Art Director, indeed served in these roles for the acclaimed project "In Wonderland." This project has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, securing nominations from prestigious film festivals such as the Austin Film Festival, AFI Fest, and the New York Latino Film Festival, among others. Ramirez's remarkable contributions to the project further solidify her status as one of the most esteemed set designers of her generation.
Cyrum Aytana Ramirez Production Designer and Art Director Reel