Gridwealth Adds Veteran Energy Policy Expert

Ian Springsteel to Lead Policy and Regulatory Affairs GroupBOSTON, MA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwealth, a fully integrated developer, operator, and supplier of renewable energy assets, welcomed Ian Springsteel as Vice President of Policy and Regulatory Affairs.
Springsteel brings nearly 20 years of experience in the renewable energy field to Gridwealth. Most recently, he was with National Grid as U.S. Director of Regulatory Strategy, where he led the international utility’s efforts on numerous distributed generation and energy market issues, including implementation of the Massachusetts SMART program and the Rhode Island RE Growth program. He was also responsible for the utility’s performance-based ratemaking proposals, EV program proposals, and energy storage policy.
“I’m excited to join Gridwealth at a time when it is expanding into so many new markets,” said Springsteel. “Each state presents a unique set of policies, programs, and opportunities, and I’m joining an organization with a deep commitment to understanding and shaping the path forward.”
Before National Grid, Springsteel was a Senior Program Manager at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the former home of the Renewable Energy Trust (now the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center). While in this role, he ran REC asset sales, developed a venture-debt fund for early-stage manufacturers of renewable energy technologies, and led the initial development of the Massachusetts Wind Technology Testing Center.
“The expanding demand for renewable energy projects reinforces the importance of our continued investment in policy and regulatory expertise,” said Quincy Vale, Gridwealth Co-founder and Chairman. “Ian is an invaluable leader who will shape our ongoing policy strategy and ensure we deliver the most effective insights to our partners and provide rule makers with a collaborative industry perspective.”
Founded in 2013, Gridwealth is a fully integrated distributed energy resource company that leverages its development, ownership, and control over solar and storage facilities to drive bottom-line benefits to our commercial and industrial customers. Gridwealth’s products include third-party provision of energy assets (solar-as-a-tenant), retail electricity supply, discounted utility credits from remote solar farms, and battery energy storage systems. Gridwealth also offers an array of services spanning from consulting, asset offtake procurement and billing, renewable energy credit brokerage power purchase agreements (PPAs), and facility operation and maintenance. We partner with commercial and industrial property owners, private companies, public entities, independent power producers, and retail electricity power brokers to generate outsized economic benefits and verifiable environmental gains. The company is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with involvement in over 150 projects and a plan to have 500 MW of operating solar assets in its portfolio by 2027. For more information, visit www.gridwealth.com.
