Tony Lesperance invites readers to revisit the journey of Nevada history in his book, “It Was Nevada”
A narrative that provides a post-World War II perspective on the creation of modern-day Nevada.
We didn’t have any kind of a radio in the house that worked at night, we could get some Los Angeles’ stations during the day. The nights were lonely when Dad was out.”MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Lesperance, in partnership with ARPress, published the book “It Was Nevada.” This narrative introduces the audience to the state’s most prominent industry in the past and recounts its battle for survival as Nevada transitions from the most rural to the most urban state in the United States.
— excerpt from the book
Tony Lesperance's gripping novel "It Was Nevada" chronicles Terry Hope's journey from his early years to his ultimate goal of working on a Nevada cattle ranch. However, destiny has peculiar ways, and Hope soon finds himself pursuing a master's degree in agriculture at the University of Nevada. Soon enough, he also finds himself employed as an assistant professor.
This is Terry Hope's message and journey in Tony Lesperance's "It Was Nevada." This modern drama focuses on the struggle to maintain the viability of Nevada's agriculture industry. Terry's dream of owning a cattle ranch becomes more challenging when he becomes a professor at the University of Nevada and learns about the fraudulent politics and federal overreach endangering the state's agriculture. This is due to the increasing number of urban development projects focused on one of the most rural states in the country.
The protagonist finds himself in the middle of Nevada's agricultural history through his work with his longtime friend Pete, a Basque, as the state's greatest industry fights for its very existence.
Author Tony Lesperance was born and raised during the height of the Depression, but his father made sure that he would learn how to deal with his world. As a teenager, Tony was shipped to Nevada by his father to work on a ranch to give him direction in life. His teenage diversion turned into a lifelong love for Nevada, particularly Nevada ranching and farming.
This book was displayed during the much-awaited 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) on October 18–22, 2023, at Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It is reportedly known as the world’s largest trade fair for books and opened its doors to participants around the globe celebrating books and their authors. The massive book fair also celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.
Moreover, this masterpiece was highly praised by Alyssa Avina of the Hollywood Book Reviews, acknowledging that “The author did an incredible job of balancing out the more informative and historical aspects of the overall narrative with the rich character development and heart of the narrative. This book, while long, packs a punch as the reader is treated to a fair deal of powerful imagery used in the author’s writing style, allowing the reader to feel transported to the struggle or this industry. The heart and passion for which the writer puts this story into perspective allows the reader to feel the author’s own life experiences and studies about this industry to shine through on the pages.”
“It Was Nevada” by Tony Lesperance is now available and distributed worldwide in leading online bookstores. Grab a copy today and enjoy reading a book that’s hard to put down. Click on the links to place your order:
