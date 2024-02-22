St. Johnsbury Barracks/2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001346
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: February 22, 2024 / 1355 hours
LOCATION: Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violations of Conditions of Release (x11)
ACCUSED: Jody Sears
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 22, 2024, at approximately 1306 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported assault at a residence in the Town of Corinth. Investigation revealed Jody Sears assaulted a household member. Sears was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Bradford Outpost for processing. Sears was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, Vermont with court ordered conditions and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on February 23, 2024 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
BAIL: $7,500.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: February 23, 2024 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.