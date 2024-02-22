St. Johnsbury Barracks/2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001346

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: February 22, 2024 / 1355 hours

LOCATION: Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violations of Conditions of Release (x11)

ACCUSED: Jody Sears

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 22, 2024, at approximately 1306 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported assault at a residence in the Town of Corinth. Investigation revealed Jody Sears assaulted a household member. Sears was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Bradford Outpost for processing. Sears was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, Vermont with court ordered conditions and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on February 23, 2024 at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex, St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

BAIL: $7,500.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 23, 2024 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.