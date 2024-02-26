Premio Upgrades Rugged Panel PC and IP69K Waterproof Computer to Support 11th Generation Intel Celeron Processors

Premio Inc Brand Logo Rugged Panel PC PC100-EHL Waterproof Computer WCO-3000-EHL

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rugged Panel PC (VIO-PC100-EHL) and IP69K Waterproof PC (WCO-3000-EHL) EHL Series models now support Intel Celeron J6413 processors (Elkhart Lake) to enable faster processing and performance

Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology, added two new products to its family of Intel 11th Generation Elkhart Lake supported computers, the Modular Panel PC PC100-EHL and IP69K Waterproof Computer WCO-3000-EHL. Powered by the latest Intel 11th Generation (codenamed: Elkhart Lake) processing technology, the two products offer unparalleled compute performance and low power efficiency with an industrial grade ruggedized design for maximum reliability at the rugged edge. Both systems are powered by Intel Celeron J6413 10nm processor, offering up to 4 cores of performance while maintaining a low 10W TDP.

Rugged Panel PC PC100-EHL

The PC100-EHL is a versatile panel PC module that seamlessly integrates into various industrial environments. Designed with Premio’s patented Multi-Mode Design, the PC100-EHL bundles with Premio’s VIO-200 IP65 Industrial Touchscreen Series to create an all-in-one panel PC solution that offers maximum flexibility and modular configurations. This modular design allows system integrators the flexibility to mix and match display sizes screen sizes (ranging from 12.1” to 24”) without the added cost of replacing its industrial PC unit.

Powered by Intel Celeron J6413, the PC-100-EHL ensures the necessary speed and responsiveness needed for many industrial touchscreen applications, including smart agriculture, industrial HMI automation, and more.

PC100-EHL Key Features

-Intel 11th Generation Celeron J6413 Processor

-Triple Independent Display

-Hot-swappable, external SATA Drive

-M.2 B + E Key for wireless connectivity

-TPM 2.0 for data security

-Isolated DIO Port (8 in / 8 Out)

Waterproof Computer WCO-3000-EHL

The WCO-300-EHL is the latest in Premio’s waterproof edge computers, featuring a full system IP68/69K rated solution that is designed to withstand the harshest conditions where the threat of water is a constant threat.

WCO-3000-EHL Key Features

-Intel 11th Generation Celeron J6413 Processor

-IP68/IP69K Enclosure for protection from water and debris

-Robust M12 I/O Connectors

-Edge AI Ready – HAILO-8 Compatibility

-Power Ignition Management

-Onboard CANbus

-TPM 2.0 TPM 2.0 for data security

The two additions to Premio’s EHL Series signify Premio’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of industrial applications. The unique modular designs and rugged architecture give OEM system builders more choices when deploying in harsh environments, where other computing solutions may fall short.

To learn more about Premio’s PC-100-EHL or WCO-3000-EHL, contact our embedded computing experts at sales@premioinc.com

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.