Hartzell Propeller Service Center Doubles Warranty Length
Increases Product Exchange Inventory
These improvements at the Hartzell Service Center give our customers extended warranty protection and additional inventory, leading to less flight downtime.”PIQUA, OHIO, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hartzell Propeller Service Center is expanding its warranty coverage to two years or 2,000 flight hours, whichever occurs first. Additionally, the service center increased its propeller exchange inventory to cover a wider range of aircraft.
“These improvements at the Hartzell Service Center give our customers extended warranty protection and additional inventory, leading to less flight downtime,” said Director of Hartzell Service Center Scott Foster. “We continually look for ways to add convenience and value for aircraft owners and operators.”
Increased Warranty Coverage
The Hartzell Service Center’s warranty on work performed at the FAA-certified repair station in Piqua, Ohio, is now two years or 2,000 flight hours, whichever occurs first, extended from one year or 1,000 flight hours, whichever occurred first. This significant extension reflects Hartzell’s commitment to quality, performance and support, allowing customers to fly with added confidence.
Expanded Propeller Exchange Inventory
As the Hartzell factory-owned repair station for the overhaul and repair of Hartzell props and governors, the Hartzell Service Center offers a sizeable propeller exchange inventory supporting numerous aircraft. Customers are encouraged to contact the Hartzell Service Center to schedule the delivery of an exchange propeller to meet their maintenance schedule needs. To provide convenience and to prevent longer flight downtimes, the Hartzell Service Center is expanding its propeller exchange program to support the following aircraft:
Beech 1900D
Beech 1900C
Beech 200 Series
Beech 300 Series
Raisbeck Beech 200 Series
Raisbeck Beech 300 Series
Beech E90, C90, C90GT
Cessna 208(B)
Cirrus SR20
Cirrus SR22
Daher TBM
Diamond DA-40
Pilatus PC-12
Piper Seminole
Viking Twin Otter
New Governor Exchange Program
In addition to a propeller exchange program, the Hartzell Service Center is now offering propeller governor exchanges for customers requiring minimum flight downtimes. A governor exchange also can be arranged ahead of scheduled service.
Schedule Maintenance, Repair or Overhaul at the Hartzell Service Center
The Hartzell Service Center offers product support, engineering expertise, and factory-level repairs. The service center’s proximity to Hartzell Propeller’s aluminum and composite propeller manufacturing operations means parts are available quicker, without the added time and expense of shipping.
Located near the Piqua Airport/Hartzell Field, the Hartzell Service Center enables fly-in customers to take advantage of Ohio’s sales tax exemption for maintenance and repair of general aviation aircraft. Customers may also choose convenient pickup and delivery options, and global shipping is available.
To schedule a service appointment or inquire about turning in used exchange cores, customers can call (937) 778-4201 or complete a contact form at https://hartzellprop.com/contact/.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
