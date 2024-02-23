Country Artist - Scoot Teasley Releases New EP - Country Back
Toccoa, GA Native is Making Waves in Music City
The support and encouragement I’ve received along the way has been something that I will carry with me.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Artist / Songwriter Scoot Teasley releases his new EP Country Back, available now on all streaming platforms. The four track EP, released by Hollow Point Music, was produced by Chris Utley (Sony Music Publishing) and features songs written by Teasley and debuts his first outside cut as an independent artist.
— Scoot Teasley, Artist & Songwriter
Teasley had the opportunity to collaborate with songwriters Dave Brainard, Garrett Jacobs, Ben Snelling, Jon Stark, Mason Thornley and Chris Utley on the project and he’s thrilled with how it turned out.
"This body of work means so much to me,” said Scoot Teasley. “It’s a reminder of the journey I’ve been on since putting myself out there to the world musically. I’m so proud of every song on the EP and I'm pumped to have my first outside cut, “Kissing Our Hearts Goodbye.” The support and encouragement I’ve received along the way has been something that I will carry with me. I’m looking forward to what’s to come. I hope everyone enjoys the new music."
Teasley’s latest single, “This Truck Still Misses You,” released on February 2nd to rave reviews, catching the attention of Billboard, Music Row Magazine, CMT and All Country News, who premiered the single and spoke with Teasley about coming to terms with a lost love that still haunts him through the soulful track.
The song “Country Back” highlights Teasley’s nostalgia for his hometown and feeling like an outsider in a place you’ve called home for so long. The upbeat track highlights the journey of bittersweet success and realizing that you’re not your past self anymore.
This country newcomer has been captivating audiences and stirring hearts with his vulnerability and love for the genre. His refreshing take on traditional topics allows him to give fans a new perspective through his music.
Teasley is a versatile artist, songwriter, and performer who continues to connect with audiences all over the country. His popular, sultry single “Bottle Therapy” captivated fans, along with his emotionally charged and meaningful tracks like "Let Me Move On," "Nothin’ On Me," "Moonshine" and “Perfect Season.”
A proud Toccoa, Georgia native, Teasley currently splits his time between Georgia and Nashville, actively writing new music and performing with his band.
Album Tracklist & Songwriters:
1. Country Back - Scoot Teasley, Ben Snelling
2. Hat on the Dash - Scoot Teasley, Ben Snelling
3. Kissing Our Hearts Goodbye - Chris Utley, Dave Brainard, Garrett Jacobs
4. This Truck Still Misses You - Scoot Teasley, Jon Stark, Mason Thornley
Country Back is now available on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Apple Music and anywhere you stream music. For more information, visit www.scootteasleymusic.com.
About Scoot Teasley:
The Toccoa, Georgia native has been immersed in the world of music since his earliest days. With a deep-rooted passion for rhythm and melody, he initially found his groove behind the drum kit and in the church pews fostering a lifelong love of music. Drawing inspiration from artists like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers, Teasley is on a mission to carve out his unique niche within the world of country music.
As Scoot Teasley's musical journey continues to unfold, his dedication to crafting unforgettable country music experiences remains unwavering. Fans can stay tuned for more soul-stirring tunes on the horizon.
Tresa Halbrooks
LEGACY PR
tresa@legacy-pr.com
Current Single: "This Truck Still Misses You"