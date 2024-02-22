PacGenesis Awarded Partner Visionary of the Year Award by Trend Micro
Our focus on anticipating and addressing the evolving cybersecurity challenges, underscores our commitment to not just meeting but exceeding the expectations of our clients and partners.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PacGenesis, a leading provider in digital file transfer solutions and cybersecurity, is proud to announce it has been named the "Partner Visionary of the Year" for the U.S. in the prestigious Trend Partner Awards program by Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions. This esteemed award was unveiled at the annual Trend Micro Connections 2024 partner summit, celebrating partners who have demonstrated exceptional forward-thinking and innovation in action within the cybersecurity domain.
Scott Pecnik, CEO of PacGenesis, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the award: "We are deeply honored to be recognized by Trend Micro, a titan in cybersecurity, as the US Partner Visionary of the Year. This accolade is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our focus on anticipating and addressing the evolving cybersecurity challenges, underscores our commitment to not just meeting but exceeding the expectations of our clients and partners."
Trend Micro, known for its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, awards the Partner Visionary of the Year to organizations that exemplify innovative strategies and demonstrate a profound impact on the cybersecurity landscape. PacGenesis was selected for its outstanding contributions and commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital security.
The Trend Partner Awards recognize outstanding partners in various categories who demonstrate excellence in cybersecurity solutions and services. The awards highlight the collaborative efforts and successes within Trend Micro's extensive partner ecosystem.
