Jedox and LanciaConsult Announce Partnership to Accelerate Autonomous Finance Across Asia

The Jedox EPM platform is the logical choice for a FP&A transformation. It supports growth by unlocking opportunities for efficiency, bridging process and data gaps via integrated planning.” — Chun Seong (CS) Lim, VP Sales Asia, Jedox

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software, and LanciaConsult, one of Singapore's fastest-growing businesses, have announced a strategic partnership across Asia. This partnership brings the leading Jedox planning and performance management platform to market with LanciaConsult's robust consulting expertise, enabling Asia’s C-suite to make well-informed decisions, facilitate agile financial planning, and drive sustainable growth.

Jedox connects real-time operational and financial data to automatically create a digital twin of a business so leaders can model any scenario and make sound decisions. By combining LanciaConsult's customer-centric solutions with the advanced technology of Jedox, companies can accelerate their financials toward being completely autonomous.

"The Jedox Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) platform is the logical choice for an FP&A transformation. It supports an organization’s growth journey by unlocking opportunities for efficiency, bridging process and data gaps via integrated planning," said Chun Seong (CS) Lim, Vice President of Sales Asia for Jedox. CS was a Founding Director of LanciaConsult and will join Jedox as a Vice President to spearhead business expansion in Asia due to the partnership agreement. With experience at Accenture and LanciaConsult managing complex digital projects and SaaS adoption, CS brings expertise to achieving the priorities of C-level executives. His experience spans manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and education sectors and M&A activities.

The Jedox platform is rated highly for its adaptability, integrated solutions, operational efficiency, self-service data integration, collaboration, analytics and reporting, high customer retention, and Excel compatibility. Jedox’s commitment to continuous innovation and extended planning capabilities across organizational value chains solidifies its Financial Planning Software market leadership.

“LanciaConsult is a unique partner on their hypergrowth journey and will enrich our ecosystem of 250 partners globally in a meaningful and differentiated way,” said Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox. “It is crucial to find like-minded partners who are committed to our joint customers in supporting their journey toward autonomous finance and creating a digital twin of their business.”

“Jedox is a market leader in EPM, and we are thrilled to announce our plan of investing heavily in a joint go-to-market strategy,” said Rob Ward, CEO of LanciaConsult. “With one of our founding directors joining Jedox to expand their footprint in Asia, we have an exciting opportunity to strengthen our partnership. We are passionate about driving transformational change, and this partnership will enhance both of our businesses while increasing our delivery capability and expertise for our valued clients.”

For more information, please visit Jedox.com.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark; MAGIC QUADRANT and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Jedox

Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,800 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source, and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible. For further details, kindly visit: www.jedox.com

About LanciaConsult

Founded in 2011 with a clear objective to provide client-centric solutions through the expertise of experienced professionals, LanciaConsult is one of the fastest-growing firms in APAC today. Serving clients around the globe from their regional offices in Europe and Asia, LanciaConsult works with ambitious organizations, providing comprehensive consulting services that help them unlock opportunities and achieve their goals.