From Rowdy To Romantic, Alex Miller Makes His Mark On Upcoming EP
Set For April 12 Release, My Daddy's Dad EP Is Dedicated To Alex’s Late Grandfather
He meant so much to me. As Grandma Nana says, ‘it’s not a song about him it’s just him in a song.’ He inspired me to pursue Country music as my career.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Country traditionalist Alex Miller’s upcoming EP, MY DADDY’S DAD, is set for April 12 release. Produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, the five-song collection runs the gamut from rowdy to romantic. This is the pair’s third outing together and is notable for its musical reach and the companionable sense the two bring to the studio. The EP, available for pre-save now, is dedicated to GB Miller, Alex’s late grandfather, who passed away in 2022.
— Alex Miller
MY DADDY’S DAD opens with the Chesney-esque “She Makes Dirt Look Good” – a fun nod to all the 4-H and FFAers with a play on words that is bound to surprise. Fiddle and steel offer a counterpoint and keep this hooky up-tempo moving apace. “Oh, Odessa” follows, painting a picture of the classic “Western” era as it tells the story of a dust devil angel leaving home and sweetheart behind. Miller’s longing-filled tenor is the highlight of this slow dance tune. “The Last House In God’s Country,” is based on Miller’s grandparents’ farm – where he was raised on 800 heaven-sent acres of fields and fence lines. A solid mid-tempo, Miller’s love for his family and farm are obvious here. “Ain’t Ever Saying Never” reflects on missed chances at love in a punchy, groove-oriented track that posits that people can change. The EP closes with “My Daddy’s Dad” a tune written by Alex in tribute to his late Grandpa GB Miller. “He meant so much to me,” Alex notes. “As Grandma Nana says, ‘it’s not a song about him it’s just him in a song.’ He inspired me to pursue Country music as my career,” Miller recalls. “He’d have this record blaring from his tractor’s stereo – I hope it finds its way to yours.”
The project features Nashville’s finest musicians: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle), Gary Primm (Keyboards), Mike Johnson (Steel Guitar), Kerry Marx (Acoustic Guitar / tracks 1, 2, 3), Joel Key (Acoustic Guitar / tracks 4, 5), James Mitchell (Electric Guitar), Steve Brewster (Drums) and Kevin Grantt (Bass).
TRACK LISTING
“She Makes Dirt Look Good” (K. Phillips/P. O’Donnell/D. Drake)
“Oh, Odessa” (J. Salley/J. East)
“The Last House In God’s Country” (A. Miller/J. Salley)
“Ain’t Ever Saying Never” (A. Miller/B. Whyte/J. Shilling)
“My Daddy’s Dad” (A. Miller/J. Salley)
About Alex Miller
Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and the media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. After finding national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19, life totally changed for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Café, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Noah Thompson, Drake Milligan, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video). In October 2023, Miller released his five-song EP, COUNTRY (Billy Jam Records). Three hit singles followed: “When God Made The South,” “Girl, I Know A Guy,” and the current charting single, “Puttin’ Up Hay.” Miller joined CMR Nashville, Europe’s #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a monthly, one-hour curated program that ran through 2023. Also last year, Alex was awarded the AMERICAN FFA Degree for excellence. In addition to touring, Alex is focused on his songwriting, penning tunes with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jerry Salley, Byron Hill, Wood Newton, Bill Whyte, Josh Shilling, Kirsti Manna, and Emily Ann Roberts. Standing 6’ 6” Alex commands attention wherever he goes – and this year, he is seemingly going everywhere.
