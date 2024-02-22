Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group Expands Into Texas With Chicago's 'Original' Rosebud Steakhouse
Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group Announces The Arrival Of The Renowned Chicago 'Original' Rosebud Steakhouse To District 114 In Southlake, Texas.
Bringing the Rosebud Steakhouse brand to Texas is a testament of our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences.”SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group (CHC) is excited to announce the arrival of the renowned Chicago original Rosebud Steakhouse to District 114 in Southlake, Texas. Engaging with Medici Development Partners, LLC (MDP), CHC is set to elevate the culinary landscape of District 114, enhancing the vibrant mix of offerings within this premier, mixed-use development.
— Angelo Eliades, CEO of Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group
Located adjacent to State Highway 114, District 114 stands as a distinguished 4-story, Class A, mixed-use building, embodying sophistication and luxury. As the only upscale mixed-use destination in Southlake, District 114 offers an array of first-class amenities, providing a seamless blend of office, restaurant, and retail spaces. Anchoring the expansive Kimball Park development, the addition of Rosebud Steakhouse, District 114 continues to set the standard for luxury and sophistication in Southlake.
"Bringing the Rosebud Steakhouse brand and our Meats by Linz quality to District 114 is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences. We are thrilled to be working with Medici Development Partners to introduce this iconic restaurant to the vibrant Southlake community." says Angelo Eliades, CEO of Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group.
Medici Development Partners, known for its strategic focus on identifying real estate assets, and shares CHC's vision for excellence. Together, CHC and MDP aim to capitalize on the unique opportunities presented by District 114, creating a destination that caters to the diverse needs of residents and visitors alike.
"We're thrilled to welcome Rosebud Steakhouse to District 114 at Kimball Park! As they continue to expand beyond the Greater Chicago area, we are honored that Angelo, Steve, and the entire Rosebud team have chosen our community as their newest home. We look forward to the continued collaboration with them as we come together to bring the local community an unforgettable dining experience." Jeff Medici, Managing Partner, Medici Development Partners. "Our partnership with CHC underscores our commitment to delivering world-class offerings and further solidifies District 114 as a premier destination in Southlake."
Creative Hospitality Concept’s, Angelo Eliades and Steve Coppolillo are building brands and expanding into major markets. With 6 locations and three brands, CHC Restaurant Group is bringing its best with the Rosebud Steakhouse, Coppolillo’s Italiano, and Windy City Social brands. Their success and vision have propelled the group and their concepts into sought after, high-end luxury developments as well as nationwide growth. CHC Restaurants have plans to open locations in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and other burgeoning markets.
For more information on CHC Restaurants, Rosebud Steakhouse, Coppolillo’s or Windy City Social and other concepts in development, please visit Creative Hospitality Concepts at CHCRESTAURANTS.COM
Rosebud Steakhouse, A True Chicago Original