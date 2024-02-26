GPR Enlists Mapping Authority Tal Babaioff from Mobileye for Board Position

Tal Babaioff joins CEO Moran David at GPR's lab in Somerville GPR Ground Positioning Radar

Mapping authority, Tal Babaioff, joins GPR Board of Advisors to help shape production, strategy, and OEM connections in autonomous mobility.

GPR‘s approach to positioning, offering an alternative modality for localization and solving a major issue for autonomous operations, is a game-changer.” — Tal Babaioff

SOMERVILLE, MA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPR Ground Positioning Radar, a leading provider of positioning technology for autonomous vehicles (AVs) and machinery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tal Babaioff, a distinguished figure in the autonomous vehicle and mapping industry, to its Board of Advisors.

With decades of experience and a stellar record of accomplishment in spearheading innovative solutions within the AV sector, Babaioff brings invaluable expertise to GPR's board.

“Our Board of Advisors is comprised of a dedicated team of industry leaders committed to supporting innovation in mobility and autonomous operations,” said Moran David, CEO of GPR. “We are excited to leverage Tal’s expertise to advance our mission in furthering autonomous reliability and becoming the highest availability and most accurate localization method in the market.”

This is not the first time the two leaders have joined forces. Babaioff joins GPR’s board after an illustrious tenure at Mobileye, a global leader in advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technology, where David also served as a General Manager to North America ADAS.

Babaioff has deep experience in mapping and localization. As Vice President of Mapping and Localization at Mobileye, he established the process for creating crowdsourced HD Maps. His expertise and unique combination of developing HD mapping, crowd-sourcing data from non-survey vehicles, and establishing business relationships with OEMs solidified Babaioff as one of the best experts in the industry for mapping and localization.

“I have witnessed firsthand the pivotal role of groundbreaking technologies in advancing the industry. GPR‘s approach to positioning, offering an alternative modality for localization and solving a major issue for autonomous operations, is a game-changer,” states Babaioff. “I am honored to join their board and am confident in their technology's impact on the future of autonomous vehicles and beyond."

Babaioff’s extensive knowledge, proven track record of getting ideas to mass production, and strategic insights will catalyze GPR's growth trajectory and solidify its position as a frontrunner in the industry. Additionally, his industry connections will help GPR forge partnerships with automotive OEMs and become integrated into future autonomous vehicle platforms.

Learn more about GPR Ground Positioning Radar technology at www.gpr.com.

About GPR

Since 2017, GPR has been on a mission to use subterranean data to help industry leaders unlock the full potential of autonomy. GPR has pioneered Ground Positioning Radar, a radar that penetrates and scans the subsurface, allowing vehicles to localize and determine their positioning with centimeter-level accuracy. Integrating GPR into autonomy systems enhances safety, uptime, and efficiency across industries and terrains, fostering a smarter and safer interconnected transportation ecosystem.