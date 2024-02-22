ABG Commercial Realty Facilitates 12,000 SF Lease in Burlington, MA

Building Photo

BURLINGTON, MA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABG Commercial Realty facilitated a 12,739 SF office/flex lease for McPhail Associates LLC at 42-44 Third Ave with Nordblom Management Company Inc.

McPhail Associates has been providing geotechnical engineering services to architects, owners, contractors, institutions, and developers for over 40 years, and will be relocating in the spring.

Conveniently located within walking distance of fine-dining restaurants, cafes, and shopping, 42-44 Third Avenue offers a vibrant atmosphere for McPhail Associates' employees. Additionally, the location boasts easy access to major transportation routes like Route 3, I-95/128, and the Middlesex Turnpike, ensuring seamless connectivity for clients and team members. The proximity to an MBTA bus stop with service to the Alewife Red Line station further enhances accessibility.

About Associated Brokerage Group (ABG)

ABG Commercial, is a boutique-style brokerage firm specializing in the sale and leasing of office, retail, industrial and other unique commercial properties throughout Greater Boston and Eastern Massachusetts. Our approach relies more on practical market knowledge and experience, and our representatives approach each client with tailored marketing solutions and – above all – a personal commitment to fully service our accounts. For additional information, go to: https://abgrealty.com/.