Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,919 in the last 365 days.

Shaneen Bonner has unleashed her Multi-Award Winning movie Soundtrack Great God Live

Shaneen Bonner

Great God Movie Live Laurel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Homeless To Hollywood soundtrack single Great God Live has won three film festival awards for Best Original Movie Music in several film festivals worldwide. This soundtrack single has cemented its place in the music and movie industry. The single has ranked in the top ten on several Media Base radio stations nationwide.

This single was written at a desperate state of homelessness in Shaneen Bonner's journey to success. As the original song was written, Shaneen couldn't imagine it would be considered for a Grammy Consideration as Best Contemporary Christian Song or win the BMA Los Angeles award for Best Female Performer.

About Shaneen Bonner

Shaneen Bonner is a two-time Grammy-considered artist and multi-award screenwriter, author of two books, and owner of several businesses in the entertainment industry.


Keep In Contact with Shaneen
Website: www.shaneencbonner.com
Email: shaneen@shaneencbonner.com

Shaneen Bonner
Decree Records
+1 323-915-1965
email us here

You just read:

Shaneen Bonner has unleashed her Multi-Award Winning movie Soundtrack Great God Live

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more