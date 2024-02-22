Shaneen Bonner has unleashed her Multi-Award Winning movie Soundtrack Great God Live
EINPresswire.com/ -- From Homeless To Hollywood soundtrack single Great God Live has won three film festival awards for Best Original Movie Music in several film festivals worldwide. This soundtrack single has cemented its place in the music and movie industry. The single has ranked in the top ten on several Media Base radio stations nationwide.
This single was written at a desperate state of homelessness in Shaneen Bonner's journey to success. As the original song was written, Shaneen couldn't imagine it would be considered for a Grammy Consideration as Best Contemporary Christian Song or win the BMA Los Angeles award for Best Female Performer.
About Shaneen Bonner
Shaneen Bonner is a two-time Grammy-considered artist and multi-award screenwriter, author of two books, and owner of several businesses in the entertainment industry.
Shaneen Bonner
