Peer-To-Peer Support Platform ShareWell Announces New Mental Health Advisory Board
Executives From Johns Hopkins, Forward and BeMe To Guide ShareWell’s Expansion Of Online Peer Support ServicesSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareWell, the first peer-to-peer support platform for mental health, announces today a new Mental Health Advisory Board which is comprised of top leaders in digital healthcare from organizations including Johns Hopkins, Forward and BeMe. The advisory board will provide their expertise as ShareWell continues to expand their online peer support services to meet the growing demand for preventive care.
The Mental Health Advisory Board includes:
● Dr. Brian Hasselfeld, Senior Medical Director of Digital Health & Innovation at Johns Hopkins Medicine
● Adrian Aoun, CEO and Founder of Forward, an AI-based healthcare system combining world-class private doctors with new technology to enable proactive, data-driven primary care
● Becka Ross, LCSW, VP of Operations at BeMe, a mobile mental health platform to improve teen well-being by bringing together the best aspects of digital media, live support, and clinical care
“ShareWell is the trusted platform for online support groups,” says CeCe Cheng, Founder and CEO of ShareWell. “Demand for peer support is escalating and our advisory board members’ deep knowledge of the industry will help guide our expansion. We are excited to have Becka, Adrian and Dr. Hasselfeld lend their expertise in best-in-class online mental health care to ShareWell.”
ShareWell offers a unique online environment where individuals can find healing, connections and empowerment with support group topics that range from mental health challenges to major life transitions. Session topics include anxiety, depression, emotional abuse, support groups for women, narcissist support groups, medical conditions, and much more.
About ShareWell:
ShareWell is the first peer-to-peer support platform providing an affordable and accessible solution to the mental health crisis. ShareWell connects everyday people for mutual support and healing in a safe, online environment. Through unlimited access to live support groups and a digital community platform, ShareWell’s vision is to create a world where everyone has access to the support they need when they need it. ShareWell launched in October 2021 and is founded by CeCe Cheng, a former venture capitalist, startup executive and executive coach. To learn more about ShareWell, visit www.sharewellnow.com.
