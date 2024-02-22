Statement from MLA Boudreau

CANADA, February 22 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Trevor Boudreau, MLA for Richmond.

It is with disappointment that I am immediately stepping down from my role as Minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs for personal and health reasons.

I have always sought to undertake my role in the government, led by Premier Tim Houston, with compassion and the focus that it requires. Sadly, it is apparent to me that I must regretfully resign from my ministerial responsibilities so that I am able to look after my well-being and to ensure that my constituents in Richmond continue to be represented diligently.

I value my role and remain committed to the constituents of Richmond and will continue to serve as their MLA. I will support the government as a caucus member and through my constituency work.

It has been the greatest honour to have been a minister under Premier Houston’s leadership.

I thank my family and colleagues for their support at this time.