Premier Houston Appoints Brendan Maguire as Community Services Minister

CANADA, February 22 - Premier Tim Houston announced changes to cabinet today, February 22.

Trevor Boudreau is stepping down as Minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, effective immediately, due to personal and health reasons.

“It is with great sadness that I accept Trevor’s resignation from cabinet and thank him for his service,” said Premier Houston. “But I respect that Trevor is doing the right thing for his family and his constituents, and I look forward to his continued contribution to the province by serving the people of Richmond.”

Brendan Maguire, MLA for Halifax Atlantic, has joined Premier Houston’s government and will be appointed Minister of Community Services.

“Brendan has consistently offered good advice and solutions on the Community Services portfolio. He has the lived experience, helping to make him the right fit for this file. Brendan is also an incredibly hard worker, who I know will give this everything he has,” said Premier Houston.

Brian Wong becomes Minister of L’Nu Affairs, while retaining his current responsibilities as Minister of Advanced Education.

Appointments have been approved by the Lieutenant-Governor and are effective immediately. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Halifax today.