Lena Waithe and Mona Scott-Young Among Esteemed Honorees for the Black Women Film Network 2024 BWFN Summit on March 23rd
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Women Film Network (BWFN), the longest-running organization of its kind championing and supporting Black women in film and television, proudly announces its 2024 class of honorees to be celebrated during the awards luncheon at its ninth annual BWFN Summit on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Loudermilk Conference Center (40 Courtland St NE) in Atlanta, GA. This year’s honorees are:
- Lena Waithe (Emmy-winning writer, Hillman Grad founder, producer, actress: “The Chi,” “Master of None,” “Twenties,” “Boomerang,” “Queen & Slim,” “Kokomo City”)- TrailblazHER
- Mona Scott-Young (Monami Productions CEO, “Love & Hip Hop” franchise creator)- RainmakHER
- Gail Bean (actress: “P-Valley,” “Snowfall”)- Black Woman Rising
- Raamla Mohamed (creator/showrunner/EP “Reasonable Doubt”)- StorytellHER
- Amber Rasberry (senior executive film development, production, acquisitions, Amazon Studios)- PowerbrokHER
“We are delighted to once again present our annual BWFN Summit, thanks in part to generous support from NBCU Launch, Amazon, Aspire TV+, and Cvent,” said BWFN Board Chairwoman, Chiquita Lockley. “From the picket lines to major press moments, we’ve heard strong voices like Gina Prince-Bythewood, Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, and Issa Rae consistently address the need for equity for Black women across the spectrum of the entertainment industry. This year’s theme "Standing on Business: How Creatives Get the Bag” reflects this push for equity which is our purpose and our why.”
Now in its 27th year, Black Women Film Network inspires and empowers Black women daily through programming as well as a strong social media presence on Facebook at Black Women Film Network and @BlackWomenFilm on Instagram. “The annual BWFN Summit builds on this work in grand fashion, offering ample opportunities for genuine networking, knowledge building through a dynamic lineup of workshops and panel sessions spotlighting writing, acting, hair, costume design, makeup from industry leaders, as well as access to employment resources like Rob and Shaun Hardy’s Amazing Stories Foundation PA program helmed by Nina Packer. With support from Fulton Films, our Summit focuses on leveling the playing field for entry and advancement within the industry for Black women,” said Lockley.
During the 2024 BWFN Summit Awards Luncheon, where the BWFN Class of 2024 will be celebrated, BWFN will pay it forward to generation next and announce the 2024 BWFN Scholarship recipients who will receive as much as $1000 in funding to support and encourage their film and TV careers. As an added bonus, the annual BWFN Short Film Festival is once again presented in conjunction with the BWFN Summit.
“This year we have realigned our BWFN Short Film Festival with the BWFN Summit for the first time since the pandemic. The BWFN Short Film Festival has emerged as a reputable and trusted source to amplify the talents of emerging Black women filmmakers as well as such established auteurs as Amy Aniobi, Felicia Pride, and Maya Table,” Lockley continued.
“As Black women continue to make strides in the industry, BWFN will remain at the forefront through the BWFN Summit, the BWFN Short Film Festival, custom programming in-person and socially like the BWFN Mixer and BWFN Reel Rundown on Instagram. We are an important part of this industry and our presence is only growing,” added Lockley.
To join the celebration of these extraordinary women’s achievements and the ongoing legacy of the Black Women Film Network, visit blackwomenfilm.org to register for the 2024 BWFN Summit. Find additional updates on Instagram (@blackwomenfilm) or Facebook (BlackWomenFilmNetwork).
About Black Women Film Network:
Established in 1997, the Black Women Film Network (BWFN) was founded to prepare black women to enter the film and television industries. The organization seeks to preserve the voice of these women through film and educational programs that empower and inform. A 501(c)3 non-profit, BWFN provides student scholarships, hosts screenings and workshops, and honors individuals who have excelled in this difficult industry. Visit BWFN online at blackwomenfilm.org. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
About Black Women Film Network:
Established in 1997, the Black Women Film Network (BWFN) was founded to prepare black women to enter the film and television industries. The organization seeks to preserve the voice of these women through film and educational programs that empower and inform. A 501(c)3 non-profit, BWFN provides student scholarships, hosts screenings and workshops, and honors individuals who have excelled in this difficult industry. Visit BWFN online at blackwomenfilm.org. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
