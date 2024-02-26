TimeForge Announces Strategic Partnership with Flexspring for Enhanced HR Data Integration
The partnership will provide TimeForge customers with access to Flexspring's turnkey HR and payroll connectors for seamless, error-free data flow.
With Flexspring's turnkey connectors, TimeForge customers can easily sync their employees and attendance data with one of dozens of leading HR and payroll systems.”LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimeForge, a leading provider of labor management solutions for the retail and hospitality industries, is pleased to announce its integration partnership with Flexspring, a pioneer in HR data integration.
— Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForge
Data integration allows HR professionals to avoid time-wasting and error-prone manual data entry between applications.
The new partnership will provide TimeForge customers with access to Flexspring's comprehensive suite of built-in connectors, enabling seamless data flow between TimeForge and their HRIS or payroll system of choice.
"We’re excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to making work smarter and easier for businesses, so that everyone can love their job" said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge.
"With Flexspring's turnkey connectors, our customers can easily sync their employees and attendance data with one of dozens of leading HR and payroll systems. This not only saves them valuable time and money but also significantly improves their operational efficiency."
While TimeForge does feature several payroll and HR integrations of its own, Flexspring's state-of-the-art technology connects TimeForge to the broader HR ecosystem and enables TimeForge customers to connect with additional products such as UKG, Payworks, and Paylocity. By automatically syncing data like New Hires, Employee Updates, and Time & Attendance, HR professionals can focus on strategic business activities, not manual data entry.
"One of the advantages of Flexspring is that data integration requires no internal IT resources," said Yan Courtois, CEO of Flexspring. "We take care of everything. We’re excited to partner with TimeForge and deliver seamless, efficient, and cost-effective data integrations to TimeForge customers."
Overall, this partnership will enable TimeForge customers to maximize their investment in workforce management by leveraging Flexspring's innovative HR data integration solutions.
The partnership also demonstrates both companies’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions designed to help businesses streamline their operations, improve productivity, and drive growth.
###
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, feedback surveys and assessments, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.
About Flexspring
Flexspring focuses exclusively on HR data integration. Companies that want to save time and money by streamlining HR processes to avoid manual double-data entry between HR apps choose Flexspring's solutions. Flexspring offers fully managed services for HR data integration and a next-generation integration platform called Flexspring iPaaS, which makes custom and turnkey integration faster and easier to scale.
Sarah Taylor
TimeForge
+1 866-684-7191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram