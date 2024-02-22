Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Halbrooks As Presiding Officer Of North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, February 22 - February 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Gary Halbrooks as the presiding officer of the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2026. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision created to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, and expand or extend transportation projects in 14 counties in North East Texas.

Gary Halbrooks of Tyler is the CEO and president of Venue Properties, Inc. He has served as a Smith County appointee on the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority Board since 2012 and as presiding officer since October 2021. He is a member of First Baptist Church Tyler, National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of REALTORS, and the Greater Tyler Association of REALTORS. Halbrooks received a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from The University of Texas at Tyler and a Master of Legal Studies from Texas A&M University School of Law.

