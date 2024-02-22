MDA Seeks Input on New Green Fertilizer Grant Program

Through a request for information (RFI), the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) invites eligible cooperatives and other interested stakeholders in providing input to help the agency in designing a new Green Fertilizer Grant Program and in assessing business readiness of the green fertilizer industry in Minnesota.

During the 2023 session, the Minnesota Legislature appropriated $7 million to the MDA for a Green Fertilizer Grant Program. The program is intended to provide financial support to Minnesota agricultural and rural electric cooperatives investing in green fertilizer production facilities, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the use of renewable energy in the agriculture sector.

The Green Fertilizer Grant Program is a financial tool that can be combined with federal funds like the Inflation Reduction Act Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit or Department of Energy loan programs to de-risk and incentivize development of the local green fertilizer industry.

For this program, green fertilizer is defined as any nitrogen-based fertilizer that contains hydrogen produced via electrolysis powered by renewable energy.

The full RFI can be viewed on the MDA’s Green Fertilizer Program web page. Responses are due by 5 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, March 14, 2024, via Microsoft Forms.

