Area II Potato Research and Promotion Council to Hold Public Hearing and Board Vote

Minnesota law allows agricultural producers to form commodity councils to support their industries through research and promotion. These councils collect a producer-funded “checkoff fee” to advance their respective commodities. The Minnesota Area II Potato Research and Promotion Council, established in 1991, has fulfilled this role for more than three decades. The Council has expressed its intent to terminate their research and promotion council and transition to a privately funded and operated producer organization.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has received formal notice that the Council’s Board of Directors previously voted to pursue termination of the Council and will consider final action at its next board meeting on Feb. 25. In accordance with state law, the MDA is required to hold a public hearing prior to the Council taking final action.

The public hearing will provide an opportunity for public comment. The termination decision will be made by the Council’s Board of Directors. If the Council votes to terminate, the decision will become effective on July 1.

Hearing and Council Vote Details:

Date: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Location: 18438 Co Rd 14, Big Lake, MN 55309

18438 Co Rd 14, Big Lake, MN 55309 Time of Hearing: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Time of Council Vote: 10 a.m.

For more information, including details on how to participate in the public hearing remotely, please contact the MDA at 651-201-6013 or mda.promotioncouncils@state.mn.us.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us