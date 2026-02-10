New Minnesota Farm Advocate Joins Statewide Network

In the face of mounting financial pressures, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has added a new Farm Advocate to its statewide network for producer assistance.

Located in northwest Minnesota, Ron Dvergsten joins 11 other Farm Advocates who offer one-on-one help and advice to farmers facing crises caused by financial problems or natural disasters. Their services are confidential and are free of charge.

“I have worked in agriculture here in northwest Minnesota my entire life,” said Ron. “I understand the area and its diversity, having spent the majority of my career as an ag lender and Farm Business Management instructor, so I’m eager to serve Minnesota producers through the Farm Advocate Program.”

Farm Advocates like Ron provide help with financial planning, lender negotiations, and farm programs. They work with producers to prepare for and attend mediation sessions and help them strategize about bankruptcy and foreclosure. Farm Advocates also provide guidance on federal and state farm programs, and referrals for legal, social, and human services.

“Farmers are facing many financial pressures, from high input costs to low market prices and everyday living expenses, but they don’t have to go it alone,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “If you feel your farm operation slipping underwater, it’s good to call a Farm Advocate as soon as possible.”

The Farm Advocate Program has been supported by the MDA since 1984 and was born out of the 1980s farm crisis. Advocates have helped thousands of Minnesota farmers over the decades.

To learn more and find the closest Farm Advocate, visit the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/farmadvocates. Minnesota farmers can directly contact a Farm Advocate closest to them.

Laura Cullip*, Hutchinson - 320-296-1569

Ron Dvergsten, Thief River Falls - 612-686-5448

Dan Hunz, Waverly - 763-772-6687

Ruth Ann Karty, Clarkfield - 320-361-9307

Brigit Lozinski, Slayton - 507-828-9955

Bruce Lubitz, Perham - 218-841-2090

Jim Molenaar, Central MN - 320-894-9124

Wayne Pike, Rochester - 507-251-1937

Wayne Schoper, New Ulm - 507-766-6677

Bob Stommes, St. Cloud - 320-443-5355

Friendly Vang-Johnson*, Minnetonka - 206-276-2284

Steve Zenk, Danube - 320-894-2517

*Specializes in assisting emerging and specialty crop farmers

