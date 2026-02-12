Minnesota Brings Its Best to Natural Products Expo West

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Make it Minnesota program is proud to support 11 Minnesota food and beverage brands exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West (Expo West), taking place March 3–6, in Anaheim, California. The Minnesota Pavilion will be in the North Hall, Level 200, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Now in its 45th year, Natural Products Expo West is the natural and organic food industry’s premier trade show, bringing together brands, retailers, distributors, and foodservice buyers from across the country and around the world. The annual event attracts nearly 3,000 exhibiting companies and as many as 70,000 industry attendees.

The consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands exhibiting in the Minnesota Pavilion at Expo West 2026 include:

The coordinated effort to bring Minnesota companies together in one shared pavilion helps brands stand out, attract buyers, and make stronger connections in a crowded trade show environment. “Minnesota has built a strong national reputation as a launchpad for successful natural and organic food businesses,” said Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture Patrice Bailey. “When our companies show up together, it reinforces the story that Minnesotans help each other out, and that our agency is committed to helping CPG startups grow and compete on a national stage.”

To build on the momentum of Minnesota’s strong presence at Expo West, the MDA and Naturally Minnesota will co-host the 7th Annual Minnesota & Mountain Mingle during the trade show on Thursday, March 5 from 4 – 6 p.m. PST in partnership with Naturally Wisconsin, Naturally Chicago, and Naturally Colorado. This year’s expanded gathering brings together the Midwest and Mountain Region food and beverage innovation community for meaningful connection in the middle of the Expo West buzz.

Expo West attendees are invited to stop by the Minnesota Pavilion to connect with the Make it Minnesota team in the Pavilion’s Northwoods-themed gathering space. Visitors can pick up giveaways, take a brief tour of the pavilion, and get introductions to Minnesota exhibitors. The space is designed to offer a moment to recharge while making it easy for buyers and distributors to discover Minnesota brands.

“Minnesota is a national leader in innovation and incubation for consumer packaged goods brands,” says Make it Minnesota Program Coordinator, Erika Camplin. “Visitors to our booth this year will see how our collaborative ecosystem, high quality of life, and thriving food industry make Minnesota not only a great place to live and work, but one of the best states in the nation to build a food business.”

The Minnesota Pavilion at Expo West 2026 is supported by the MDA and the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute (AURI). Minnesota food and beverage brands interested in participating in future pavilion events at national and regional trade shows are encouraged to visit the Minnesota Pavilions page of the MDA website or contact Erika Camplin at Erika.Camplin@state.mn.us.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us