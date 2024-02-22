ANRF Annual Research Scholar Symposium: Fostering Collaboration and Innovation in Arthritis Research
Discover breakthroughs in arthritis and related autoimmune disease research at Innovation Ignited. Join experts, network, and drive progress on March 16th.
This symposium serves as a catalyst for collaboration, where early-career researchers and established experts can come together to learn, share, and inspire one another.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) is proud to announce its upcoming Annual Research Scholar Symposium, Innovation Ignited, scheduled to take place on March 16th at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology. This symposium is a premier gathering for early-career and tenured researchers alike, offering a platform to explore the latest innovations, foster collaboration, and drive advancements in arthritis and autoimmune disease research.
This Symposium brings together researchers, healthcare professionals, industry partners, and members of the scientific community to exchange ideas, share insights, and build networks that propel the field forward. Attendees can expect a day filled with captivating presentations, inviting discussions, and ample opportunities to connect with peers and experts in the field.
"We are thrilled to host the ANRF Annual Research Scholar Symposium, a pivotal event that brings together the brightest minds in arthritis research," said Emily Stormoen, ANRF CEO. "This symposium serves as a catalyst for collaboration, where early-career researchers and established experts can come together to learn, share, and inspire one another."
Highlights of the symposium include two keynotes, the first from ANRF Scientific Advisory Board Member, Hal Hoffman, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at the University of California, San Diego, “From Disease Gene to Targeted Therapy in CAPS.” Lori Broderick, MD, PhD, allergist and immunologist at Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego, and an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, will also present her keynote speech, “An Age of Dysregulation: Bench to Bedside Studies of Pediatric Immune Disorders.” Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from ANRF Scholars, who will share their research findings across various areas of arthritis and autoimmune diseases, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Scleroderma, Gout, Psoriatic Arthritis, and more.
The symposium will also feature panel discussions, “The Business of Running a Lab,” and, “Finding Funding Success,” along with poster presentations and networking sessions designed to facilitate meaningful connections and spark new collaborations. This year, guests may also claim up to five CME credits for their participation. Whether attendees are early-career researchers seeking mentorship or seasoned professionals looking to stay abreast of the latest developments, the symposium offers something for everyone.
"Collaboration is key to driving innovation in research," added ANRF Scientific Advisory Board Chair Craig Walsh, PhD. "By providing a platform for researchers to come together and exchange ideas, we are paving the way for transformative breakthroughs that will benefit patients."
Registration for the ANRF Annual Research Scholar Symposium is now open, and ANRF is grateful for the corporate supporters making this programming possible, including Abbvie and Lilly, and CME Educational Grant Supporters Janssen and Pfizer. Early career researchers, tenured academics, healthcare professionals, industry partners, and those interested in advancing arthritis and autoimmune disease research are all encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, please visit http://curearthritis.org/2024rss/.
About the Arthritis National Research Foundation:
For over 50 years, the ANRF has funded arthritis research to understand the causes, prevention, and development of new treatments for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, juvenile arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. Since then, more than $27M in grant funding has been awarded to over 240 researchers, providing initial research funding to scientists with innovative ideas to cure arthritis and related autoimmune diseases. Visit CureArthritis.org for more information.
