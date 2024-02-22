Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,851 in the last 365 days.

Bauer Media shortlisted at UK Sponsorship Awards 2024

The UK Sponsorship Awards have been a highlight in the sponsorship calendar for the last 30 years, rewarding effectiveness and excellence across all sectors of the sponsorship, partnership and brand activation industries and across all budget bands. The 2024 nominations have now revealed that Bauer’s commercial partnerships with Wickes and VOXI have been shortlisted this year, including:

Print, Radio & Film Sponsorships

  • The Fun Never Ends with VOXI and KISS
  • Bauer Media & Wickes

20/20 Vision Award – Celebration of Craft & Creativity

Live Entertainment & Event Sponsorship

  • The Fun Never Ends with VOXI and KISS

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday 26th March at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. The full shortlist can be found here.

You just read:

Bauer Media shortlisted at UK Sponsorship Awards 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more