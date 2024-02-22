Bauer Media shortlisted at UK Sponsorship Awards 2024

The UK Sponsorship Awards have been a highlight in the sponsorship calendar for the last 30 years, rewarding effectiveness and excellence across all sectors of the sponsorship, partnership and brand activation industries and across all budget bands. The 2024 nominations have now revealed that Bauer’s commercial partnerships with Wickes and VOXI have been shortlisted this year, including:

Print, Radio & Film Sponsorships

The Fun Never Ends with VOXI and KISS

Bauer Media & Wickes

20/20 Vision Award – Celebration of Craft & Creativity

Live Entertainment & Event Sponsorship

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday 26th March at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. The full shortlist can be found here.