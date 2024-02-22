Thursday, February 22

Pass bill limiting rent hikes to help stabilize households

About a third of Washingtonians are living as renters and many communities are facing an affordable housing crisis with frequent and sizable rent hikes. The Washington Legislature is poised to intervene to keep rent increases more manageable. House Bill 2114 is not rent control. Rather it would limit how much a landlord could increase rent charges to 7% each year, still almost double the recent rates of inflation. HB 2114 also addresses the economic pressures surrounding housing, with studies, including a Zillow-sponsored study, that found rising rents are pushing more and more people into homelessness. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Rep. Ortiz-Self: Tacoma’s private detention center is at it again. The pain won’t end until it closes | Opinion

The recent standoff between Washington state and GEO Group, the private company operating the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, is more than just a local dispute. It shines a spotlight on a deeply troubling national issue: the lack of transparency and accountability in immigration detention centers. This isn’t just about one facility; it’s about ensuring basic human rights are upheld, regardless of immigration status. The fundamental right to fair treatment and basic human dignity should never be contingent on immigration status. Washington state recognizes this, taking a stand for these fundamental rights. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Dean J. Koepfler)

Sen. Claudia Kauffman, Rep. Christ Stearns: Racial disproportionality in ‘juvenile points’ sentences

Right now, 422 Indigenous people incarcerated in Washington’s state prisons are serving longer sentences because they were involved in the juvenile system as children. No one should be penalized twice for crimes committed when they were young. Our focus must be on healing and rehabilitation, not punishment. House Bill 2065 would remedy that by giving those people the opportunity to have their sentences recalculated without double-penalizing people for juvenile mistakes. We urge our colleagues to support this necessary reform bill, so we can begin to rectify the vast racial disparities in our prison system. Continue reading at ICT News. (Martin Kraft)

Columbian

Former Vancouver Fire Department captain sues city for negligence

Courier-Herald

Does climate change affect your health? Short answer — yes | Public

Everett Herald

Feds fine Everett test lab for alleged animal welfare violations

WA boost in student homelessness funding reaches more districts

Mining company ordered to stop work next to school south of Everett

How will climate change affect you? New tool gives an educated guess

Indian Country Today

The Inlander

West Plains residents can now apply for free PFAS water testing from environmental agencies

News Tribune

Opinion: Cougar trophy hunters in WA are desperate. It’s why they rely on ‘alternative facts’

New York Times

Abortion Shield Laws: A New War Between the States

Anti-Trans Policies Draw Scrutiny After 16-Year-Old’s Death in Oklahoma

Support for Teaching Gender Identity in School Is Split, Even Among Democrats

Northwest Asian Weekly

Seattle proclamation confronts discrimination against Chinese Immigrants

Puget Sound Business Journal

Small businesses twice as likely to face cyberattacks

Boeing replaces 737 Max head amid leadership shake-up

Seattle Medium

Seattle Reports Reductions In Street Tents And Homeless Encampments

12-Year-Old, 13-Year-Old Boys Arrested After Armed Carjacking And Pursuit



Seattle Times

Seattle police officer who struck Jaahnavi Kandula won’t face charges

Seattle to take back part of Regional Homelessness Authority’s funding

Long-awaited drinking water testing available for residents near Spokane

Opinion: Higher reimbursements will help our mental health crisis in WA

Skagit Valley Herald

Schools running short of bus drivers

Spokesman Review

State hearing highlights divergent fortunes of WSU and UW in new era of college athletics

‘It’s going to be a long process’: Local leaders caution that federal fire aid will take time to arrive

Health district predicts more cases of measles following Spokane County’s first patient since 2015

Bill that would make financial education a high school graduation requirement in Washington passes out of committee (Ormsby, Riccelli)

Vancouver Business Journal

PAL of Southwest Washington receives major grant

Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber

Catching up with Vashon’s legislators (Nguyen, Fitzgibbon, Alvarado, Fey)

WA State Standard

Two people honored with Washington’s top awards for civilians

How WA lawmakers are looking to improve K-12 special education (Pollet, Stonier)

Legislation requiring clergy to report child abuse stalls again in Olympia (Senn, Frame, Walen)

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee School Board undecided on Columbia Elementary closure

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Stand Together: A father and son talk about Black history, identity

Juvenile crime rates in Washington returning to pre-pandemic levels

Faculty at Washington State University say school is declining, points finger at leadership

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Former Boeing employee comes forward alleging he was targeted

SPD officer that hit and killed Jaahnavi Kandula in crosswalk will not face charges

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

200k pounds of debris removed from encampments along I-5 in Seattle’s U-District

Washington lawmakers explore bill to omit juvenile crimes from adult offender scores

KNKX Public Radio

Legislators throw a life ring to Washington’s ‘other’ ferries (Fitzgibbon, Liias)

KUOW Public Radio

Could a broken WA ferry system help cities grow more sustainably?

Some USDA programs have been mired in inequity. A panel’s final report offers changes

KXLY (ABC)

Faculty members at WSU are calling for new president, leadership

Gonzaga researchers win $850,000 grant to study wildfire impacts on drinking water in Washington, Oregon

NW Public Radio

Pollution causing problems for nighttime pollinators

About 60 people evacuated when potentially explosive chemical found at Hanford site laboratory

Mr. WSDOT — the man who’s helped make road alerts interesting and ‘artistic’ — is heading to a new job

FOX13 TV

Washington utility rebate proposal to support low-income families (Fitzgibbon)

Cascadia Daily News

Opinion: Whatcom farmers already sound stewards of water

Crosscut

Gas prices too high? WA residents may get $200 back for utilities (Robinson, Nguyen, Fitzgibbon, Liias, Billig)

The Stranger

The Five Anti-Trans Bills That Didn’t Survive This Session

Seattle’s LGBTQ Communities Demand Rent Stabilization (Pedersen, Cleveland, Mullet, Billig, Conway, Wellman, Hunt, Van De Wege, Jinkins)

King County Prosecutors Decline to Charge SPD Officer for Killing Pedestrian