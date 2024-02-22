CBP officers seize six and a half tons of methamphetamine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry, largest ever at a port; HSI special agents are investigating

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge seized six and a half tons of methamphetamine valued at more than $117 million, the largest ever at a port of entry, in a single enforcement action.

“This gargantuan methamphetamine seizure, the largest ever taken down by CBP officers at a port of entry, uniquely illustrates the serious narcotics threat our officers face on a daily basis and their effectiveness at utilizing our technological enforcement tools, expertise and experience to zero-in on these threats,” said Director, Field Operations Donald Kusser, Laredo Field Office. “This seizure exemplifies our officers’ steadfast commitment to advancing CBP’s priority border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

“For far too long, drug trafficking organizations have been raking in billions of dollars at the expense of our communities that are left ravaged by addiction, death and despair as a result of these poisonous substances,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston. “Thanks to the outstanding teamwork between HSI Houston, HSI Eagle Pass, HSI Mexico City and our partners at CBP, we have prevented a record-breaking amount of these narcotics from making it to Houston where they would have destroyed an untold number of lives.”

The seizure occurred on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Camino Real International Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer manifesting a shipment of drying agent for piglets for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of nearly 13,101 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $117.1 million.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

