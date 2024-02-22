InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Food Tray and Beverage Holder for Walker Users to Maintain Their Independence
Michael F. of Indianapolis, IN is the creator of the Walker Transporter, a food tray and beverage holder for a walker. Users can secure the food tray to the upper bars on the walker while the beverage holder is wrapped around the legs, allowing users to independently transport their food and drink while maintaining full and optimal control over the walker. The tray features several compartments to store food items, silverware, and other accessories and includes a secure plastic lid to keep items contained. The paired beverage holder attaches the walker leg via a strap or other suitable fastener mechanism. When not in use, the food tray folds downward to allow the tray to be conveniently stored and transported with the walker.
The tray offers a way for anyone using a walker to independently transport their food and beverages with ease. The spill-proof covers maintain a mess-free experience for the walker operator to ensure their food and beverage items reach their destination. Both the food tray and beverage holder will not impede walker functionality, ensuring it remains stable for the operator to safely walk to and from his/her destination.
There is a vast and dynamic market for walker attachments that includes items and accessories like food trays attached directly to the walker. These attachments aim to enhance the functionality and convenience of walkers for individuals with mobility challenges. Attachments like food trays add convenience to everyday activities. Users can have meals or snacks without needing to return to a kitchen or table, which is particularly beneficial for those with limited mobility. The market for these devices caters to a growing aging population and individuals with mobility challenges. As the demand for these devices increases, there is a corresponding market for accessories that enhance their functionality. Manufacturers are constantly looking for new and exciting innovations within this sphere, and the Walker Transporter would be the perfect addition to any product line.
Michael filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Walker Transporter product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Walker Transporter can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
