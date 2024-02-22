LAS VEGAS SUPER BOWL HOST COMMITTEE RECOGNIZES SPONSORS, PARTNERS & DONORS FOLLOWING SUCCESFUL SUPER BOWL LVIII HOSTING
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee thanks its sponsors, partners and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities donors for their collective support in making Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl a historic event. The success of Super Bowl LVIII highlighted the best of destination, from the city’s unmatched hospitality to the giving spirit of the Las Vegas community.
“We are thrilled to recognize our partners and donors, whose unwavering commitment to the Las Vegas community allowed us to successfully host Super Bowl LVIII as well as multiply our impact and investment throughout Southern Nevada,” said Sam Joffray, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. “Their dedication has fostered an environment and legacy where our community can continue to thrive for years to come.”
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee sponsors and partners include:
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Corporate Sponsors:
• Caesars Entertainment
• Howard Hughes
• Intermountain Health
• San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Corporate Partners:
• Allegiant Travel Company
• Bank of Nevada
• Boyd Gaming
• FEVO
• MGM Rewards
• PNC Bank
• R&R Partners
• The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
• UFC
Thanks to the joint contributions of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities, the NFL Foundation and the following donors, Super Bowl LVIII provided a positive, lasting impact on the Las Vegas community. This includes: $3 million in grants awarded to 117 local nonprofit organizations, 200 local, diverse businesses given the opportunity for certification and direct contracting with the NFL and its Super Bowl vendors in addition to more than a dozen tree planting events leading up to and during Super Bowl week.
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities Donors:
• Bank of America
• MSG Entertainment
• PNC Bank
• San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
• Southwest Gas
• UFC Foundation
• VICI Properties Inc.
###
About Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee
The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a premier Super Bowl LVIII Experience in 2024. Serving as the liaison between the National Football League and the City of Las Vegas, Clark County, and State of Nevada, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee unites local and national stakeholders to maximize opportunities surrounding the Super Bowl to drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact across the region. For more information, visit www.lvsuperbowlhc.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @lvsuperbowlhc.
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee
“We are thrilled to recognize our partners and donors, whose unwavering commitment to the Las Vegas community allowed us to successfully host Super Bowl LVIII as well as multiply our impact and investment throughout Southern Nevada,” said Sam Joffray, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee. “Their dedication has fostered an environment and legacy where our community can continue to thrive for years to come.”
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee sponsors and partners include:
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Corporate Sponsors:
• Caesars Entertainment
• Howard Hughes
• Intermountain Health
• San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Corporate Partners:
• Allegiant Travel Company
• Bank of Nevada
• Boyd Gaming
• FEVO
• MGM Rewards
• PNC Bank
• R&R Partners
• The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
• UFC
Thanks to the joint contributions of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities, the NFL Foundation and the following donors, Super Bowl LVIII provided a positive, lasting impact on the Las Vegas community. This includes: $3 million in grants awarded to 117 local nonprofit organizations, 200 local, diverse businesses given the opportunity for certification and direct contracting with the NFL and its Super Bowl vendors in addition to more than a dozen tree planting events leading up to and during Super Bowl week.
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities Donors:
• Bank of America
• MSG Entertainment
• PNC Bank
• San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
• Southwest Gas
• UFC Foundation
• VICI Properties Inc.
###
About Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee
The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a premier Super Bowl LVIII Experience in 2024. Serving as the liaison between the National Football League and the City of Las Vegas, Clark County, and State of Nevada, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee unites local and national stakeholders to maximize opportunities surrounding the Super Bowl to drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact across the region. For more information, visit www.lvsuperbowlhc.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn @lvsuperbowlhc.
Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee
Kirvin Doak Communications
+1 7028098389
email us here