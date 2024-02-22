InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Method for Reusing Pearls from Jewelry to Create Fashionable Closure Devices
EINPresswire.com/ --
Grace F. of Riverside, CA is the creator of the Re-Cultured Pearl, a method of manufacturing cultured pearls from a strand or necklace into a functional closure device that can be sewn into and applied to clothing. The method involves removing a pearl from a strand, drawing a thread through the pearl using a threader, and using a wire protector to create a horseshoe shape, such that both ends of the thread are sticking out of the same side of the pearl. Then, the thread is tied off and trimmed, and may optionally be decorated with a seed bead prior to trimming.
As a result, the pearl can be used as a button. The method allows for practical use of old jewelry and artistically improves an item of old clothing that may not otherwise be worn, eliminating costs associated with purchasing brand new clothing to achieve a specific look or style. Users can improve their current outfits with stylish and unique pearl accessories.
The market for decorative accessories for clothing, such as buttons and snaps, is diverse and can vary based on fashion trends, consumer preferences, and industry innovations. Designers and manufacturers create buttons and snaps that align with popular styles and aesthetics. The design options are extensive, ranging from simple and functional to intricate and ornate. Some consumers appreciate handcrafted and artisanal products. This trend extends to decorative accessories, with handmade items gaining popularity for their uniqueness and craftsmanship. Utilizing innovative methods like the Re-Cultured Pearl can create an exceptional look and style that would influence different fashion accessories spheres.
Grace filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Re-Cultured Pearl product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Re-Cultured Pearl can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Grace F. of Riverside, CA is the creator of the Re-Cultured Pearl, a method of manufacturing cultured pearls from a strand or necklace into a functional closure device that can be sewn into and applied to clothing. The method involves removing a pearl from a strand, drawing a thread through the pearl using a threader, and using a wire protector to create a horseshoe shape, such that both ends of the thread are sticking out of the same side of the pearl. Then, the thread is tied off and trimmed, and may optionally be decorated with a seed bead prior to trimming.
As a result, the pearl can be used as a button. The method allows for practical use of old jewelry and artistically improves an item of old clothing that may not otherwise be worn, eliminating costs associated with purchasing brand new clothing to achieve a specific look or style. Users can improve their current outfits with stylish and unique pearl accessories.
The market for decorative accessories for clothing, such as buttons and snaps, is diverse and can vary based on fashion trends, consumer preferences, and industry innovations. Designers and manufacturers create buttons and snaps that align with popular styles and aesthetics. The design options are extensive, ranging from simple and functional to intricate and ornate. Some consumers appreciate handcrafted and artisanal products. This trend extends to decorative accessories, with handmade items gaining popularity for their uniqueness and craftsmanship. Utilizing innovative methods like the Re-Cultured Pearl can create an exceptional look and style that would influence different fashion accessories spheres.
Grace filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Re-Cultured Pearl product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Re-Cultured Pearl can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com