California Copyright Conference Scholarship Fund Announces the "Spot the Talent" Showcase Event
Reggie Calloway - GRAMMY-nominated, GRAMMY and Emmy-Award Winning Participant, multiple platinum recording artist, songwriter, producer, four-time BMI Award winner and founder of Midnight Star and member of the duo, Calloway.
Reggie Calloway serves as Director of Music Royalty Funding at Sound Royalties and Chairman of the California Copyright Conference Scholarship Fund, Inc.
A premier fundraising event designed to bridge the gap between emerging talents and the music industry's most influential figures.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Copyright Conference Scholarship Fund is thrilled to announce the upcoming "Spot the Talent" Showcase, a premier fundraising event designed to bridge the gap between emerging talents and the music industry's most influential figures. Scheduled for March 9th from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, this event promises an evening filled with exceptional talent and networking opportunities.
Doors will open at 6:30 PM, welcoming attendees to the heart of Hollywood at 1665 N McCadden Place. The showcase aims to connect quality talents with industry executives, including label heads, A&R representatives, PROs, music attorneys and accountants, managers, publishers, producers, influencers, and the essential music vendors that empower creatives in their musical endeavors.
Special Guests & Co-Hosts:
James Leach - Past President of The CCC/ Currently VP of Creative Services at SESAC
Jay King - Club Nouveau/ solo artist
DJ Battlecat - Producer/Artist (Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg)
Vincent Calloway - Calloway/Producer/ Songwriter
Kizzo - Grammy Award Winning Producer (Special Guest)
The California Copyright Conference (CCC) invites acts and talent representatives to submit performance and social links to Scholarship@theccc.org for consideration. Additionally, the event is open to sponsorships and donations, which are crucial in supporting the CCC Scholarship Fund's mission.
Tickets are now available online, with special pricing for CCC members, non-members, and students. All proceeds from the event will benefit The CCC Scholarship Fund, Inc. and the John Braheny Scholarship Award, directly supporting the next generation of music industry professionals.
Ticket Link: https://theccc.org/events/the-ccc-spot-the-talent-showcase/
Online Price: Members $20 • Non-members $25 • Students $10
At the door: Members $25 • Non-members $30 • Students $15
The CCC Scholarship Fund, Inc., established as a charitable function of the CCC, is committed to providing financial support to aspiring music industry studies majors in the greater Los Angeles area. Since its inception in 2012, and especially after being renamed in memory of former CCC President John Braheny in 2013, the fund has been a beacon of hope and opportunity for many.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience an evening of exceptional talent and networking.
March 9th
7:00 PM to 9:30 PM (Doors open at 6:30 PM)
Musicians Institute, 1665 N McCadden Place, Hollywood, CA 90028
Tickets Available at www.theccc.org/allevents/
For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please visit The CCC's official website: http://www.theccc.org/.
About the California Copyright Conference (CCC):
Founded in 1953, the California Copyright Conference, currently led by President Sabrina Ment, is dedicated to the discussion and education of copyright-related topics within the music and entertainment industries. The CCC Scholarship Fund supports the educational and career advancement of the next generation of industry professionals through annual scholarships and networking opportunities.
The CCC Scholarship Fund, Inc. is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
For press inquiries & more info, please contact: Scholarship@theccc.org
Aisha Nikole
Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
lajass365@gmail.com
