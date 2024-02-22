Mother Goose Health Launches Breastfeeding Support with Strategic Partnerships
Increasing access to needed breastfeeding support and services by reducing friction in the system for patients and providers
Mother Goose Health allows us to more easily support our patients in achieving their lactation goals.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Goose Health, a trailblazing digital maternal health platform, has launched its groundbreaking lactation service in collaboration with Nest Collaborative, the premier virtual lactation support platform, and The Breastfeeding Shop, providers of high-quality, comfortable breast pumps. The collaboration now provides new mothers with easier access to lactation support to help them achieve their individualized breastfeeding goals.
According to the CDC’s 2022 Breastfeeding Report Card, breastfeeding can help protect both mother and child against certain illnesses and disease, but outside of the birthing setting, breastfeeding rates decline and additional support is required to facilitate a family’s breastfeeding goals. Working with NEST Collaborative and their network of International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants, Mother Goose Health provides access to evidence-based lactation support throughout the entire duration of breastfeeding.
Through their partnership with Nest Collaborative and The Breastfeeding Shop, Mother Goose Health is transforming the breastfeeding support landscape as users can now seamlessly order health plan covered breast pumps and supplies, and access top-tier support from International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) across all 50 states, from within the Mother Goose Health platform.
Dr. Anya Rose, MD, and board-certified Obstetrician/Gynecologist at Rose Women’s Health in Arcadia, California, said: “Breastfeeding has been shown to help prevent various illnesses and diseases within both mothers and babies. Mother Goose Health allows us to more easily support our patients in achieving their lactation goals. With this new partnership we are able to provide extra services that many families would not ordinarily or easily have access to.”
Dr. Kenneth Levey, MPH, chief executive officer, Mother Goose Health said: “Within our platform, we have created an ecosystem of maternity care that facilitates patients’ access to all essential maternal health needs and services. By removing barriers to care and support, we are optimizing the health and outcomes for both mothers and their children.”
About Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health is the first fully integrated maternity care platform to bring value-based care to obstetrics using proven clinical models. The platform uses data analytics and predictive risk modeling to identify pregnancy risks early, unify communication and care, and facilitate clinical interventions faster to reduce the likelihood of preterm birth, NICU stays and other complications. It includes a patient-facing mobile app and a network of maternity care coordinators working in a proprietary clinical software application that connects to the electronic health record. Mother Goose Health offers its app and services for free to patients and providers through contracts with independent health systems and health plans. For more information visit: www.mothergoosehealth.com.
Nest Collaborative
Nest Collaborative is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recently selected as a Finalist in the 2023 UCSF Digital Health Awards in the Next-Gen Telemedicine category. The company was also recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, 2022 and 2023, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. The company earned first place in the 2022 Yale Innovation Summit's Tech and Digital Health Pitch Contest. For more information, visit: www.nestcollaborative.com
