Stumpy’s Hatchet House Open New Venue in Greenville’s Historic Judson Mill District

Experience the thrill of axe throwing at Stumpy's newest location in Judson Mill District in Greenville, South Carolina.

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stumpy’s Hatchet House is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in the historic Judson Mill District. This venue not only offers the thrilling sport of axe throwing but also introduces an exclusive Smith & Wesson experience, featuring knife throwing and throwing cards, catering to guests ages 18 and older.The over 7,000-square-foot rustic space will host 22 axe-throwing targets. While waiting for our beer and wine license, guests are invited to bring their own beverages, complemented by our selection of basic refreshments and snacks. To book your next axe-throwing adventure, make a reservation here About Stumpy’s Hatchet House: Stumpy's Hatchet House is the first indoor hatchet-throwing venue in the United States, providing a unique and thrilling alternative form of recreation for people of all ages. Founded in April 2016, Stumpy's has experienced incredible growth and now boasts over 30 franchises across the country. With a focus on safety and a commitment to fun, Stumpy's Hatchet House is quickly becoming the number one name in the indoor recreation industry. For more information about Stumpy's Hatchet House, please visit https://www.stumpyshh.com/